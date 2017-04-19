Ten Denver Neighborhoods With Most Crime Per Square Mile Right Now
|
Thinkstock file photo
Denver Police Department statistics reveal the ten Denver neighborhoods with the most crimes per square mile during the early months of 2017. But while the numbers are higher than residents would wish, they've actually declined over the past two years in many of the areas.
Overall, crime in Denver has dipped slightly over the past year according to DPD stats. As you can see in the graphic below, the total offenses in January, February and March (the most recent month for which figures are final) all fell from the same periods the year before, albeit by relatively small amounts.
However, there are exceptions in assorted categories — most notably homicides. During the first three months of 2016, eight homicides took place in Denver, while ten have happened this year, including five during the month of January alone. Additionally, there have been more aggravated assaults in each month of 2017 than during their counterparts in 2016.
Here are the latest digits:
|
denvergov.org
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants
TicketsThu., Jun. 15, 6:40pm
-
Denver Outlaws vs. Boston Cannons
TicketsSat., Jun. 17, 7:30pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
TicketsTue., Jun. 20, 6:40pm
-
Denver Outlaws vs. New York Lizards
TicketsSat., Jun. 24, 3:00pm
When it comes to specific neighborhoods, the DPD tracks crimes with several online tools, including the Denver Crime Map, which allows users to choose a date range for specific spots. This week, we did so for the period between January 1 and April 16 and then compared the resulting stats to ones we shared in a 2015 post headlined "Ten Denver Neighborhoods With the Highest Crime Density So Far in 2015."
We've found that crime density, which measures offenses per square mile, tends to be a more useful metric than the actual number of infractions, since the size of neighborhoods in Denver varies so widely. For example, Gateway-Green Valley Ranch and Stapleton both have fairly high crime numbers: 402 and 622, respectively. But since they're so large, the crime density is actually quite low — 54.60 per square mile for Gateway-Green Valley Ranch, 69.24 per square mile for Stapleton.
Another factor to note: The offense count lumps together minor crimes and serious ones.
The stats in our 2015 post covered a longer period than this one, running from January 1 to May 11 of that year. However, the crime-density numbers can still be directly compared, and they show two neighborhoods dropping out of the top ten: Barnum, which finished tenth in 2015, and Cole, which came in at eighth. In addition, there's been some shifting among the other eight neighborhoods in terms of ranking.
Most important, though, are the density numbers, and they contain plenty of good news. Even the number-one neighborhood in both 2015 and 2017 has seen its crime-density numbers decline. But they've gone up for both the number two and four neighborhoods this year.
Here are the latest numbers, as juxtaposed with the ones from 2015.
|
Lincoln Park neighborhood.
YouTube file photo
Number 10: Lincoln Park
Crime Density, January 1-April 16, 2017: 335.42 per square mile
Offense Count, January 1-April 16, 2017: 428
Crime Density, January 1-May 11, 2015: 429.47 per square mile
Offense Count, January 1-May 11, 2015: 548
2015 ranking: Number 9
|
Westwood neighborhood.
YouTube file photo
Number 9: Westwood
Crime Density, January 1-April 16, 2017: 340.01 per square mile
Offense Count, January 1-April 16, 2017: 509
2015 ranking: Outside the top ten
|
Cheesman Park neighborhood.
YouTube file photo
Number 8: Cheesman Park
Crime Density, January 1-April 16, 2017: 417.46 per square mile
Offense Count, January 1-April 16, 2017: 220
Crime Density, January 1-May 11, 2015: 588.24 per square mile
Offense Count, January 1-May 11, 2015: 310
2015 ranking: Number 5
|
City Park West neighborhood.
YouTube file photo
Number 7: City Park West
Crime Density, January 1-April 16, 2017: 442.99 per square mile
Offense Count, January 1-April 16, 2017: 237
2015 ranking: Outside the top ten
|
West Colfax neighborhood.
YouTube file photo
Number 6: West Colfax
Crime Density, January 1-April 16, 2017: 464.14 per square mile
Offense Count, January 1-April 16, 2017: 466
Crime Density, January 1-May 11, 2015: 541.83 per square mile
Offense Count, January 1-May 11, 2015: 544
2015 ranking: Number 7
Continue to get information about the five Denver neighborhoods with the most crimes per square mile right now.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals
TicketsFri., May. 26, 6:40pm
-
Denver Outlaws vs. Rochester Rattlers
TicketsSat., May. 27, 6:30pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners
TicketsMon., May. 29, 1:10pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Indians
TicketsTue., Jun. 6, 6:40pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!