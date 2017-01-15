Ten Development Projects in the Works
|
Mark Antonation
It's hard now to imagine a time when Denver real estate wasn't booming — when we weren't used to the the sounds of jackhammers pounding away at concrete or paying big-city prices in rent. Here are just ten projects in the works in and around Denver.
|
Photo Illustration From Shutterstock Images
1. Jeffco Battles Over Proposed Car Dealerships Next to Dino Ridge
|
U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development
2. Inside $351 Million-Plus Plan to Revitalize Sun Valley Around Mile High Stadium
|
denvergov.org
3. Will Drainage Project That Runs Through Superfund Site Pollute the Platte?
|
Alan Prendergast
4. Park Hill Neighborhood Divided by Battles Over Historic District, Subdividing Lots
|
OZ Architecture
5. RiNo in Four Years, According to Developer Rendering
Keep reading for more development projects.Next Page
