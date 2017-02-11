menu

Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest

Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 6:28 p.m.
By Lindsey Bartlett
A sea of signs in front of Senator Cory Gardner's office today for a Planned Parenthood rally. "Keep your rosaries away from our ovaries."
A A

Although the Colorado Stands With Planned Parenthood rally at Skyline Park today, February 11, was dead-ass serious, attendees didn't fail to come up with some funny and poignant signs. The rally drew a proud feminist crowd of both men and women, young and old, to Senator Cory Gardner's office in downtown Denver to demand that the Republican senator not support any attempts in Congress to de-fund the health-services provider.

The rally was smaller than the Women's March, but its call for equality and accountability in our local government was powerful.

Here are ten hilarious signs we saw at the Stand with Planned Parenthood rally in Denver.

Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest (10)EXPAND
1. Pro Pap Smear

Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest (6)EXPAND
2. Keep your laws outta my drawers!

Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest (2)EXPAND
3. I know, I know, I'm standing up for myself. I am such a bitch.

Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest (3)EXPAND
4. Umm...what decade is this?  

Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest (12)EXPAND
5. I've got one egg left. And she's pissed.

Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest (22)
6. I can't believe we have to protest this shit in 2017.

Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest (26)
7. I'm not paid to be here.

Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest (24)
8. Paws off our pussies.

Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest (20)
9. Don't Tread on Me.

Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest
10. My arm is tired from carrying this sign since the 1970s.

Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest (21)
And a bonus orange President Trump head. View the full slideshow by Brandon Marshall here.

Lindsey Bartlett
Lindsey Bartlett is the streetwise-but-soulful Social Media Editor at Westword. She is a writer, photographer, artist, Denver native and weed-snob. Her work has been published in Vanity Fair, High Times and Leafly, to name a few.

Creep it real on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

