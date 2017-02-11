Ten Funniest Signs From Denver's Stand With Planned Parenthood Protest
|
A sea of signs in front of Senator Cory Gardner's office today for a Planned Parenthood rally. "Keep your rosaries away from our ovaries."
Lindsey Bartlett
Although the Colorado Stands With Planned Parenthood rally at Skyline Park today, February 11, was dead-ass serious, attendees didn't fail to come up with some funny and poignant signs. The rally drew a proud feminist crowd of both men and women, young and old, to Senator Cory Gardner's office in downtown Denver to demand that the Republican senator not support any attempts in Congress to de-fund the health-services provider.
The rally was smaller than the Women's March, but its call for equality and accountability in our local government was powerful.
Here are ten hilarious signs we saw at the Stand with Planned Parenthood rally in Denver.
1. Pro Pap Smear
2. Keep your laws outta my drawers!
3. I know, I know, I'm standing up for myself. I am such a bitch.
|
Brandon Marshall
4. Umm...what decade is this?
5. I've got one egg left. And she's pissed.
|
Lindsey Bartlett
6. I can't believe we have to protest this shit in 2017.
|
Lindsey Bartlett
7. I'm not paid to be here.
|
Lindsey Bartlett
8. Paws off our pussies.
|
Lindsey Bartlett
9. Don't Tread on Me.
|
Lindsey Bartlett
10. My arm is tired from carrying this sign since the 1970s.
|
Lindsey Bartlett
And a bonus orange President Trump head. View the full slideshow by Brandon Marshall here.
