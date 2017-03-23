Ten of the Worst Red-Light-Ticket Intersections in Denver So Far in 2017

Thinkstock file photo

The Denver Police Department gives out far fewer tickets to drivers for running red lights in-person than through the use of photo radar. But there are definitely places in the metro area where citations involving actual traffic stops are issued far more frequently than others.

Like the DPD data that formed the foundation of our recent post about Denver's biggest speed traps in 2017 to date (which followed a report about the ten Denver intersections with the most accidents in the first months of the year), the information about red-light tickets excluding photo radar is unsorted and difficult to accurately calculate because the entries are wildly inconsistent in terms of style, spelling and plenty more. But at least there aren't nearly as many red-light citations in the document below — 297 between January 1 and March 6 — as speeding violations, which topped 4,500 over that span.

By the way, more than 20,000 red-light photo-radar tickets were dispensed in Denver during 2015 alone.

Continue to see ten of the intersections with the most in-person red-light tickets, including one (Park Avenue and Globeville) that also is on our speed trap roster. The figures offer a rationale for putting an extra focus on safety in these spots, in order to avoid either collecting a citation or putting yourself in unnecessary danger from red-light scofflaws whether you're driving, cycling or walking.

Following the list is the complete roster of in-person red-light tickets issued in Denver between January 1 and March 6, so you can look up intersections near you.

1st and Federal. Google Maps

Location: 1st and Federal

Number of in-person red-light citations issued between January 1 and March 6: At least 18

Park Avenue and Globeville. Google Maps

Location: Park Avenue and Globeville

Number of in-person red-light citations issued between January 1 and March 6: At least 17

Arapahoe and 18th. Google Maps

Location: Arapahoe and 18th

Number of in-person red-light citations issued between January 1 and March 6: At least 10

South Federal and Iliff. Google Maps

Location: South Federal and Iliff

Number of in-person red-light citations issued between January 1 and March 6: At least 8

Martin Luther King and Colorado. Google Maps

Location: Martin Luther King at Colorado

Number of in-person red-light citations issued between January 1 and March 6: At least 7

