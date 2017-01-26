menu

Ten Reasons Why John Hickenlooper Should Run for President

CU Profs' Picks for the 10 Worst Presidents, Trump's Odds of Joining Them


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten Reasons Why John Hickenlooper Should Run for President

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
By Teague Bohlen
We've had hicks in the White House before, but never with a capital H.
We've had hicks in the White House before, but never with a capital H.
Jeffrey Beall at Flickr
A A

Rumors are swirling this week that Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is considering a 2020 run for president, and given the intense scrutiny around our current POTUS, it’s a wonder that anyone would want to take the reins after the coming four years. But someone has to — that is, unless we’ve abandoned democracy completely by then.

Hickenlooper has done some interesting things for Colorado, and he could do some interesting things for the country, if given the chance. But why would he want a relatively thankless job like POTUS, especially because after Trump's exit, the delousing alone will take significant time? Here are ten reasons why Hick should consider the nation’s highest office anyway.

10. He could champion a comeback of science
Hick began his career as a man of science, after all — a geologist, to be specific — so he’s more apt to support science and the findings thereof. He could go down in history, based on the early actions of the Trump presidency, for bringing back a respect for intellectual and scientific discovery — and the rational national policies that should follow.

9. It would mean better political ads
You know we’re going to be seeing them all too soon anyway, and they’ll once again be ubiquitous on our TV screens, Internet browsers and radio stations — so why not have a candidate who knows how to turn his nerd-tastic charms into ads that don’t make us want to strangle the voice talent?

Look, Mr. President, guacamole is an extra $2 for everyone.
Look, Mr. President, guacamole is an extra $2 for everyone.
mark.watmough at Flickr

8. To enjoy a 10 percent discount at all participating D.C. Chipotle restaurants
Because he’s going to want the occasional taste of home — and, hey, seventy cents is seventy cents.

Pictured is a new marijuana strain named "Lee Greenwood."EXPAND
Pictured is a new marijuana strain named "Lee Greenwood."
Mike Mozart at Flickr

7. Pot could go national
Hick isn’t marijuana’s biggest political fan, mind you, but he’s probably come to appreciate its power, especially as it pertains to the pocketbook. The mountain of money taken in by pot taxes rivals the 14ers, and despite the rocky relationship between our governor and our ganja, they seem to have sufficiently reconciled so that Hick has the opportunity to establish part of his political persona as our national leafy pot-tax hero.

Thanks to Trump's unwillingness to give up his business interests, Elway can retain his position in the Broncos' front office.EXPAND
Thanks to Trump's unwillingness to give up his business interests, Elway can retain his position in the Broncos' front office.
Colorado Senate GOP at Flickr

6. Vice President John Elway
John Hickenlooper is a solid leftist Democrat for the most part, but maybe he could cross the aisle and truly become a bi-partisan success by inviting conservative stalwart John Elway to be veep? It could be the John-John administration. Football and beer? Count America in. Now we just need some pretzel and buffalo-wing representatives for cabinet positions.

Related Stories

Keep reading for five more reasons.


Teague Bohlen
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist, and professor at the University of Colorado Denver, where he serves as Fiction Editor for Copper Nickel, Faculty Adviser for the student newspaper The Sentry, and Program Director of Creative Writing. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction, and his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >