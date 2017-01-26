Ten Reasons Why John Hickenlooper Should Run for President

We've had hicks in the White House before, but never with a capital H. Jeffrey Beall at Flickr

Rumors are swirling this week that Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper is considering a 2020 run for president, and given the intense scrutiny around our current POTUS, it’s a wonder that anyone would want to take the reins after the coming four years. But someone has to — that is, unless we’ve abandoned democracy completely by then.

Hickenlooper has done some interesting things for Colorado, and he could do some interesting things for the country, if given the chance. But why would he want a relatively thankless job like POTUS, especially because after Trump's exit, the delousing alone will take significant time? Here are ten reasons why Hick should consider the nation’s highest office anyway.

10. He could champion a comeback of science

Hick began his career as a man of science, after all — a geologist, to be specific — so he’s more apt to support science and the findings thereof. He could go down in history, based on the early actions of the Trump presidency, for bringing back a respect for intellectual and scientific discovery — and the rational national policies that should follow.

9. It would mean better political ads

You know we’re going to be seeing them all too soon anyway, and they’ll once again be ubiquitous on our TV screens, Internet browsers and radio stations — so why not have a candidate who knows how to turn his nerd-tastic charms into ads that don’t make us want to strangle the voice talent?

Look, Mr. President, guacamole is an extra $2 for everyone. mark.watmough at Flickr

8. To enjoy a 10 percent discount at all participating D.C. Chipotle restaurants

Because he’s going to want the occasional taste of home — and, hey, seventy cents is seventy cents.

EXPAND Pictured is a new marijuana strain named "Lee Greenwood." Mike Mozart at Flickr

7. Pot could go national

Hick isn’t marijuana’s biggest political fan, mind you, but he’s probably come to appreciate its power, especially as it pertains to the pocketbook. The mountain of money taken in by pot taxes rivals the 14ers, and despite the rocky relationship between our governor and our ganja, they seem to have sufficiently reconciled so that Hick has the opportunity to establish part of his political persona as our national leafy pot-tax hero.

EXPAND Thanks to Trump's unwillingness to give up his business interests, Elway can retain his position in the Broncos' front office. Colorado Senate GOP at Flickr

6. Vice President John Elway

John Hickenlooper is a solid leftist Democrat for the most part, but maybe he could cross the aisle and truly become a bi-partisan success by inviting conservative stalwart John Elway to be veep? It could be the John-John administration. Football and beer? Count America in. Now we just need some pretzel and buffalo-wing representatives for cabinet positions.

