Ten Ways Colorado May Be Different If Donald Trump Is Elected President
It's election day — meaning that the worst presidential campaign in living memory is nearly, blessedly over. By tonight (with luck), we should know if Hillary Clinton will be moving back into the White House or if its next resident will be one Donald Trump.
The prospect of a Trump presidency is thrilling to some voters, horrifying to others — and should it come to pass, it will portend big changes across the country, including Colorado.
How could things change in our fair state with Trump in charge? Because all of us have had enough of worst-case scenarios, we decided to take a lighthearted look at the possibilities.
Because it's better to laugh than to cry, right?
Here's our photo-illustrated top ten countdown.
Number 10
LoDo hipsters who voted against Trump will be required to wear a "Make America Great Again" hat at all times.
Number 9
Undocumented workers applying for legal status in the state will be judged on the "Melania Trump Hotness Scale."
Number 8
Metro-area salons will offer Trump-inspired styles that are truly a mile high.
Number 7
The Colorado State Capitol will become the Trump Rocky Mountains Casino.
Number 6
Recreational marijuana will be outlawed, but Denver residents will qualify for a medical marijuana card if they admit to being "sick of Hillary."
Continue to see our top five ways Denver could be different if Donald Trump is elected president.Next Page
