menu

Ten Ways Colorado May Be Different If Donald Trump Is Elected President

Lawmakers to Arizona Marijuana Haters: Stop Lying About Colorado Pot


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten Ways Colorado May Be Different If Donald Trump Is Elected President

Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 6:42 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Additional photos below.
Additional photos below.
Photo by Brandon Marshall
A A

It's election day — meaning that the worst presidential campaign in living memory is nearly, blessedly over. By tonight (with luck), we should know if Hillary Clinton will be moving back into the White House or if its next resident will be one Donald Trump.

The prospect of a Trump presidency is thrilling to some voters, horrifying to others — and should it come to pass, it will portend big changes across the country, including Colorado.

How could things change in our fair state with Trump in charge? Because all of us have had enough of worst-case scenarios, we decided to take a lighthearted look at the possibilities.

Because it's better to laugh than to cry, right?

Upcoming Events

Here's our photo-illustrated top ten countdown.

Number 10

Ten Ways Colorado May Be Different If Donald Trump Is Elected President
Bloomburg Politics via YouTube

LoDo hipsters who voted against Trump will be required to wear a "Make America Great Again" hat at all times.

Number 9

Ten Ways Colorado May Be Different If Donald Trump Is Elected President
Inside Edition via YouTube

Undocumented workers applying for legal status in the state will be judged on the "Melania Trump Hotness Scale."

Number 8

Ten Ways Colorado May Be Different If Donald Trump Is Elected PresidentEXPAND
Vegas Vlogs via YouTube

Metro-area salons will offer Trump-inspired styles that are truly a mile high.

Number 7

Ten Ways Colorado May Be Different If Donald Trump Is Elected President
File photo

The Colorado State Capitol will become the Trump Rocky Mountains Casino.

Number 6

Ten Ways Colorado May Be Different If Donald Trump Is Elected President
File photo illustration

Recreational marijuana will be outlawed, but Denver residents will qualify for a medical marijuana card if they admit to being "sick of Hillary."

Continue to see our top five ways Denver could be different if Donald Trump is elected president.


In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >