Ten Ways You Know It’s 4/20 in Denver

Denver loves the smell of marijuana in the morning — especially on April 20. It’s sort of a hometown holiday: What’s now a celebration was for years a populist protest, a downtown demonstration demanding that everyone just chill, puff-puff-pass, and then fight to make weed legal. While the date still has some legislative goals, 4/20 is now more about recognizing pot rights and taking advantage of those rights in party-on fashion. (Here's a complete calendar of all the 2018 4/20 events.)

Most holidays have harbingers: valentines and candy in February; costumes and candy in October; ornaments, toys and candy in December. (Candy is clearly pretty much a holiday standard, but we have pot candy every day of the year—thanks, edibles!) So what are the signs that it's 4/20 in Denver? Here are ten things you’ll likely see today:

10. Cops Are Everywhere

Just because personal use has been legalized in Denver doesn’t mean that public use has been — and the DPD are well aware of the limitations. While there will likely be some leniency this weekend, especially at the various celebrations around town, a word to the wise: There's no guarantee. Flaunt it, get a little cocky, dare a cop to arrest you? They might well oblige. And you definitely don’t want to partake and then try to drive — that’s never been legalized, and shouldn’t be. Which leads us to the next item on the list…

9. Uber Gets Uber-Busy (Lyft Too)

Folks smoking ‘em if they got ‘em will be the thing this weekend, but that means there’s going to be a lot more demand for ride services in town, especially now that both Uber and Lyft have committed to discounted pricing. And there’s always RTD — light rail and busses — and cabs. Or designated drivers. Partake responsibly, folks.

EXPAND Aaron Thackeray

8. Pot Puns Become Prevalent

Marketing is a weird thing — and a lot of it has to do with bandwagoning. People like this song? Let’s put it in our ad. Facebook is popular? Let’s use it to sell insurance. Hey, people like dogs: Let's put dogs in every commercial, and maybe make some of them talk! (Even Wes Anderson is guilty of this.) And so it is with marijuana, which becomes the touchstone for any and all business entities that want to seem relevant to the moment, from state universities to local museums to Cheba Hut.

Brandon Marshall

7. Yes, Even Cosplay

I don’t want to suggest that there’s absolutely no connection between pirates and pot — I’m sure pirates loved a good joint just as much as the rest of us — but clearly the draw of cosplay has reached new heights here. Maybe it’s just a good way to justify the expense of a custom-fit tri-corner hat and a period-accurate cutlass, or maybe it's just a decent excuse to get the parrot out of the house (that sounds like a euphemism, but it’s not) —but this year, celebrations come with cosplay. Embrace the (reefer) madness.

6. Reefer Madness Looks Back

Speaking of Reefer Madness, the seminal (and unintentionally hilarious) pot-propaganda flick from 1936 has been adapted to the stage. The Bug Theater shows run weekends through April, but tickets are getting limited. Remember: the dread "marihuana" may be reaching forth next for your son or daughter…or yours…or YOURS. Or, you know, you and me and grandma and pretty much everyone we know.

Aaron Thackeray

5. Everyone Digs Out Their Bob Marley Tees

Or whatever pot-themed novelty tee they have buried at the bottom of the drawer, where it’s sat since last April. Because some things are sacred, and on 4/20, Bob Marley is the reigning Saint. Tie-dye headgear optional.

4. A Run on Snack Foods

What’s your pleasure? (Or rather, the snack-pleasure that your pot-pleasure invites?) Cheese balls? Taco Bell? I knew a guy who would eat two or three cans of Pringles every time he got high. (He preferred the pizza flavor, but would generally eat anything. Seriously, we once put a churro in an old can, and he ate it without hesitation, later commenting that “those Pringles were weird.”) How many of us will be taking a run for the border this weekend? More than usual, I’d wager. Yo quiero 4/20.

Brandon Marshall

3. Glass Pipes Break Out of the Head Shops

Pipes have come a long way since the days when head shops pretended they were used primarily for tobacco. Those signs might still be up on the wall for legal reasons (and because they painted that wall, and if they take down the sign, there’ll just be a beige square there), but it’s not like there’s much of a mystery anymore as to what these beautiful little works of art are meant to do. Mandatory dishonesty: one of the first victims of revolution.

Brandon Marshall

2. Civic Center Park Preps for Invasion

Last year’s 420 event in Civic Center Park was sort of a disaster, at least according to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. “This past Friday, our city woke up to one of our most treasured and highly regarded public spaces left in an unacceptable state, covered in trash," Hancock said at a press conference on April 24, 2017. "What we saw here at Civic Center Park last week was unacceptable, and changes have to be made to ensure responsible, safe events in our city." What those changes will look like in real-time, only today will tell.

EXPAND Brandon Marshall

1. Conspicuous Public Consumption

Smoke smart, everyone, even in public. You won’t be alone.