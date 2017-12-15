Hawaii, Texas, Georgia Have Seen More Snow This Season Than Denver

Hey, it finally snowed in Denver! A grand total of 0.4 inches fell on the Mile High City on Thursday morning, snapping a pesky 65-day streak of no measurable snowfall, a rarity in a place that averages almost five feet of pow a season. Still, Thursday's flurry brings us to only 3.2 inches so far this season.

From Hawaii to Mexico to Texas, everyone is seeing the snow. Except Denver, that is.

Here are ten places that have seen more snow than Denver this year:

10. Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, Hawaii

If you go to happy hour this week, you'd be right if you said: "Jeez, it's snowed more in Hawaii than here this winter!"

Well, parts of Hawaii. Two tiny 13,000-foot-volcanic-peak bits of Hawaii.

The tops of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, the Big Island's twin volcanic peaks, received a not-so-unusual healthy snowfall a few weeks back, totaling around six inches.

So, yes, Hawaii has technically seen more snow this winter than Denver. Rad.

9. Coahuila and Nuevo Leon, Mexico

No, not New Mexico. Parts of real Mexico have seen more snow than Denver this winter.

The same storm system that brought parts of the deep South its first snow in years did the same for Mexico, with some spots getting as much as seven inches of snow (20 centimeters) on Friday, December 8 – more than double Denver's season-to-date total. Many of these areas haven't seen snowfall in several decades.

Even areas near Mexico City saw a little snow last Friday, a rare event during its typically mild winters.

Louisiana's state capital is usually blessed with sunshine and humidity. Sean Pavone /Shutterstock.com

8. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Parts of SEC country got nailed by a surprisingly strong and nearly unprecedented early-season snowstorm that shocked many on the Gulf Coast.

Baton Rouge saw 3.5 inches of snow, its first measurable snowfall since February 2010. It's also one of the largest snows on record in the city's history.

And, yes, that also means that it has picked up more snow than Denver so far this winter.

7. London, England

Home to notoriously dreary but mild weather, London sees measurable snow roughly every other winter. On Sunday, December 10, though, the city got at least two inches of snow, with some still coming down as of Sunday evening. The storm dumped three to fives inches total, and that's good enough for London's first significant snowfall in four years.

Asheville might be at 2,000 feet above sea level, but it typically only gets less than ten inches of snow a year. Dave Allen Photography /Shutterstock.com

6. Asheville, North Carolina

Sure, Asheville is in the shadows of the Appalachian Mountains, sitting at over 2,000 feet in elevation. But the fact that Asheville has seen nearly triple the amount of snow that we've seen so far this winter is a little ridiculous.

Asheville typically gets less than ten inches of snow a year, meaning it gets less than a fifth of the annual snow that Denver gets.

But at 8.7 inches so far this season, Asheville is running nearly triple Denver's paltry total.

It's all Democrats and snow in Alabama. Sean Pavone /Shutterstock.com

5. Birmingham, Alabama

Four inches of snow in a city that often doesn't see any in a single year? Yup, that's what Birmingham saw last week, and that's more snow than what it normally sees in a full year already.

For the record, in the past week, Alabama has seen both a major snowstorm and elected a Democrat to the Senate for the first time in a quarter-century. If these aren't signs of a looming apocalypse, I'm not sure what is.

Kyle Field in College Station is home to the Texas Aggies — and a few inches of snow last week. Hussam Al-Mashhadan /Shutterstock.com

4. College Station, Texas

Home to Texas A&M University, College Station saw five inches of snow on Friday, December 8. Snowball fights, viral Twitter videos and confused yet delighted college students filled the interwebs with gleeful images of snow...deep in the heart of Texas.

Jackson averages less than an inch of snow a year. Sean Pavone /Shutterstock.com

3. Jackson, Mississippi

You know it's been a rough winter when Denver's seen less snow than a city that averages less than an inch of it a year.

Jackson saw 5.1 inches of snowfall last Friday. Jackson hadn't seen five inches of snow since 1982, and the city hadn't seen this much snow in December since 1929.

2. North Georgia

Not only have Atlanta's northern suburbs seen more snow than Denver, but some parts of northern Georgia saw over a foot of snowfall from Friday's big storm.

That means some parts of Georgia have seen more than four times Denver's seasonal snowfall.

For those of you wondering, Atlanta officially saw 2.3 inches of snow from the storm, just shy of Denver's 3.2 inches this winter.

A beach town has seen more snow than Denver. Roschetzky Photography /Shutterstock.com

1. Corpus Christi, Texas

The gateway to the palm trees and kegs of bro-famous South Padre Island, Corpus Christi saw seven inches of snowfall on Friday. That's beyond weird for a city that hadn't seen ANY snow since 2004.

Corpus Christi's biggest official one-day snowfall on record? 2.3 inches of snow, in 2004. Just rub it in our faces, why don't you?