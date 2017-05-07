menu

Ten Stories About the Rise and Fall of the 16th Street Mall

Ready, Set, Action: Political Rallies and Protests in Metro Denver in May


Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 7:37 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Thirty-five years ago, the 16th Street Mall was a shining light in Denver's tourist scene. Designed by the world-renowned I.M. Pei and Associates, the mall was supposed to be a pedestrian-friendly, well-designed hub of businesses in the heart of the city. But come 2017 and the mall is starting to show its age. Keep reading for ten stories we've written over the years about the highs and lows of the 16th Street Mall.

1. At 35, Could the 16th Street Mall Use a $68 Million Facelift?

2. Five Bright Spots and Five Blight Spots Along the 16th Street Mall

3. New 16th Street Mall Shuttles Are Months Late

4. 16th Street Mall: Are Homelessness, Drugs, Crime on Mall Costing Denver?

5. Would New Roadway, No Buses Help or Hurt the 16th Street Mall?

