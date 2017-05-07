Ten Stories About the Rise and Fall of the 16th Street Mall

Anthony Camera

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Thirty-five years ago, the 16th Street Mall was a shining light in Denver's tourist scene. Designed by the world-renowned I.M. Pei and Associates, the mall was supposed to be a pedestrian-friendly, well-designed hub of businesses in the heart of the city. But come 2017 and the mall is starting to show its age. Keep reading for ten stories we've written over the years about the highs and lows of the 16th Street Mall.

Anthony Camera

1. At 35, Could the 16th Street Mall Use a $68 Million Facelift?

Anthony Camera

2. Five Bright Spots and Five Blight Spots Along the 16th Street Mall

Michael Roberts

3. New 16th Street Mall Shuttles Are Months Late

Facebook

4. 16th Street Mall: Are Homelessness, Drugs, Crime on Mall Costing Denver?

Photo by Shannon N. Schaefer courtesy of Historic Denver

5. Would New Roadway, No Buses Help or Hurt the 16th Street Mall?

