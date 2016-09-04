The Five Most Talked About Issues in Denver Right Now
|
A man who goes by Stoney, photographed at a former homeless encampment in Denver.
Brandon Marshall
Between numerous homeless sweeps, new development popping up like weeds, crime on the 16th Street Mall, the upcoming election and the ever-evolving pot industry, it's been a busy summer. There's no better time than the present — and a three-day weekend — to catch up on the latest news on the hottest topics in Denver.
|
Fort Lyon has seen duty as a military post, a veterans’ hospital and a state prison. Now it's a supportive residential community for homeless addicts.
Andrew Nilsen
5. Homelessness
Fort Lyon Helps Homeless Addicts — and an Ailing Rural Economy
Homeless Move Forward with Class Action Suit Against Denver Over Sweeps
Homeless Sweeps: Large Police Crackdown on Individuals Along Platte River
Homeless Encampment Emerges Near Kerouac's Old Stamping Grounds
|
A relatively calm 16th Street Mall.
Michael Roberts
4. 16th Street Mall
16th Street Mall: Are Homelessness, Drugs, Crime on Mall Costing Denver?
What Went Down on the 16th Street Mall Before the Sun Came Up
Inside the New 16th Street Mall Private-Sector Security Plan
Video of New 16th Street Mall Attack Shows Cops Arriving Late, Busting No One
3. Development
Judge Dismisses Littleton Resident's Lawsuit Against The Grove
Denver Development and Controversial Impact of "Slot Houses"
See Denver Neighborhood Changes From Slot Houses, Development Boom
Who Will Doubled Stormwater Fees Help Most — Developers or Neighborhoods?
|
Anti-frackers rallying.
Alan Prendergast
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres
TicketsFri., Sep. 16, 6:40pm
-
SCL 52 - Chaos Saturday
TicketsSat., Sep. 17, 1:00pm
-
Colorado Rapids vs. San Jose Earthquakes
TicketsSat., Sep. 17, 7:00pm
-
Denver Broncos v Colts HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Sep. 18, 2:25pm
2. Ballot measures
Neighborhood Supported Cannabis Pilot Program Qualifies for Ballot
Anti-Fracking Measures Fail to Make Ballot, Backers Cry Foul
Proposal to Put Independent Monitor's Office in Denver Charter Makes Ballot
Denver NORML-Backed Social-Pot-Use Measure Doesn't Make Ballot
|
Are marijuana home grows the new meth houses? Some call bullshit.
Lindsey Bartlett
1. Marijuana
DEA: Marijuana Home Grows Are the New "Meth Houses"
Marijuana Edibles: Blue Kudu Expanding Operations, Chocolate Line
Baker Creates Tech That Links Marijuana Dispensaries With Customers
DEA's Marijuana Rescheduling Announcement May Not Come in 2016
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Westword's biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
TicketsSun., Sep. 4, 2:10pm
-
Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants
TicketsMon., Sep. 5, 2:10pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsThu., Sep. 8, 6:30pm
-
Denver Broncos v Panthers HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsThu., Sep. 8, 6:30pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!