menu

The Five Most Talked About Issues in Denver Right Now

Boobs, Buildings and Broncos: Our Most Popular News Stories From the Week


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Five Most Talked About Issues in Denver Right Now

Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:50 a.m.
By Westword
A man who goes by Stoney, photographed at a former homeless encampment in Denver. EXPAND
A man who goes by Stoney, photographed at a former homeless encampment in Denver.
Brandon Marshall
A A

Between numerous homeless sweeps, new development popping up like weeds, crime on the 16th Street Mall, the upcoming election and the ever-evolving pot industry, it's been a busy summer. There's no better time than the present — and a three-day weekend — to catch up on the latest news on the hottest topics in Denver. 

Fort Lyon has seen duty as a military post, a veterans’ hospital and a state prison. Now it's a supportive residential community for homeless addicts.
Fort Lyon has seen duty as a military post, a veterans’ hospital and a state prison. Now it's a supportive residential community for homeless addicts.
Andrew Nilsen

5. Homelessness
Fort Lyon Helps Homeless Addicts — and an Ailing Rural Economy

Homeless Move Forward with Class Action Suit Against Denver Over Sweeps

Homeless Sweeps: Large Police Crackdown on Individuals Along Platte River

Homeless Encampment Emerges Near Kerouac's Old Stamping Grounds

A relatively calm 16th Street Mall.
A relatively calm 16th Street Mall.
Michael Roberts

4. 16th Street Mall
16th Street Mall: Are Homelessness, Drugs, Crime on Mall Costing Denver?

Related Stories

What Went Down on the 16th Street Mall Before the Sun Came Up

Inside the New 16th Street Mall Private-Sector Security Plan

Video of New 16th Street Mall Attack Shows Cops Arriving Late, Busting No One

Projects on West 19th Avenue.
Projects on West 19th Avenue.
Photo by Christine Franck courtesy of CUDenverCarta.org

3. Development
Judge Dismisses Littleton Resident's Lawsuit Against The Grove

Denver Development and Controversial Impact of "Slot Houses"

See Denver Neighborhood Changes From Slot Houses, Development Boom

Who Will Doubled Stormwater Fees Help Most — Developers or Neighborhoods?

Anti-frackers rallying.
Anti-frackers rallying.
Alan Prendergast

Upcoming Events

2. Ballot measures
Neighborhood Supported Cannabis Pilot Program Qualifies for Ballot

Anti-Fracking Measures Fail to Make Ballot, Backers Cry Foul

Proposal to Put Independent Monitor's Office in Denver Charter Makes Ballot

Denver NORML-Backed Social-Pot-Use Measure Doesn't Make Ballot

Are marijuana home grows the new meth houses? Some call bullshit.
Are marijuana home grows the new meth houses? Some call bullshit.
Lindsey Bartlett

1. Marijuana
DEA: Marijuana Home Grows Are the New "Meth Houses"

Marijuana Edibles: Blue Kudu Expanding Operations, Chocolate Line

Baker Creates Tech That Links Marijuana Dispensaries With Customers

DEA's Marijuana Rescheduling Announcement May Not Come in 2016

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >