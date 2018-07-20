The Inside Story of Denise Plante's Jump from KOSI to 106.7 The Bull

At 10 a.m. today, July 20, longtime Denver radio personality Denise Plante will make her debut on 106.7 The Bull, the brash new country station from iHeartMedia. It's a new beginning that marks the end of what's been arguably the craziest, and most terrifying, month of her career.

On June 14, Westword published a sprawling Q&A with Plante during which she had nothing but positive things to say about KOSI 101.1, the outlet where she'd become a mainstay over the previous fifteen-plus years. But just over two weeks later, on June 29, she revealed on Facebook and Twitter that while she would continue as host of Colorado & Company, a weekday program on 9News, she was moving on from KOSI over a contract dispute.

Plante now confirms that she was as surprised to be making this announcement as her fans were to read it.