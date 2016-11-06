The Pros and Cons of Measures on the Ballot
No on Amendment 69 Facebook
This election is asking for a lot of soul searching – and we're not talking about the presidential election. Coloradans must decide between nine ballot measures that, if passed, would impact everything from health care to the state's minimum wage. If you're still struggling with an item on your ballot (or the whole thing), we're here to help. Keep reading for arguments for and against this year's ballot measures.
Thinkstock
1. Why You Should Vote No on 4B to End Denver's SCFD Arts and Culture Tax
and
Why You Should Vote Yes on 4B to Renew Denver's SCFD Arts and Culture Tax
2. Why You Should Vote No on Prop. 107 and 108, About Primaries and the Caucus
and
Why You Should Vote Yes on Prop. 107 and 108, About Primaries and the Caucus
Anthony Camera
3. Minimum Rage: Inside the Fight for the $12-by-2020 Ballot Measure
Healthy Colorado Facebook
4. Why You Should Vote No Against Amendment 72 to Raise Tobacco Taxes'
and
Why You Should Vote Yes on Amendment 72 to Raise Tobacco Taxes
Illustration by Jay Vollmar
5. Why You Should Vote No on Proposition 106, Regarding End-of-Life Options
and
Why You Should Vote Yes for Proposition 106, Regarding End-of-Life Options
Thinkstock file photo
6. The Biggest Donors Supporting and Opposing Colorado's Ballot Measures
