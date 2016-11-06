menu


The Pros and Cons of Measures on the Ballot

Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 7:33 a.m.
By Westword Staff
The Pros and Cons of Measures on the Ballot
This election is asking for a lot of soul searching – and we're not talking about the presidential election. Coloradans must decide between nine ballot measures that, if passed, would impact everything from health care to the state's minimum wage. If you're still struggling with an item on your ballot (or the whole thing), we're here to help. Keep reading for arguments for and against this year's ballot measures.

1. Why You Should Vote No on 4B to End Denver's SCFD Arts and Culture Tax

and

Why You Should Vote Yes on 4B to Renew Denver's SCFD Arts and Culture Tax

2. Why You Should Vote No on Prop. 107 and 108, About Primaries and the Caucus

and

Why You Should Vote Yes on Prop. 107 and 108, About Primaries and the Caucus

3. Minimum Rage: Inside the Fight for the $12-by-2020 Ballot Measure

4. Why You Should Vote No Against Amendment 72 to Raise Tobacco Taxes'

and

Why You Should Vote Yes on Amendment 72 to Raise Tobacco Taxes

5. Why You Should Vote No on Proposition 106, Regarding End-of-Life Options

and

Why You Should Vote Yes for Proposition 106, Regarding End-of-Life Options

6. The Biggest Donors Supporting and Opposing Colorado's Ballot Measures

