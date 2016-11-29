menu

The Ten Colorado Counties With the Most Stolen Cars

The Ten Colorado Counties With the Most Stolen Cars

Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at 6:35 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Additional images and more below.
Thinkstock file photo
The Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association has released its list of the ten most stolen cars in Colorado by make and model.

But in a report titled "Assessment of Motor Vehicle Thefts in Colorado 2015," the organization also drills down into the prevalence of car theft across the state — and reveals where the most cars are stolen by county.

No surprise that the top ten is dominated by Front Range counties that contain the most populous communities. But what's more worrisome is the fact that car thefts went up from 2014 to 2015 in all ten, by amounts that can be startling. 

In one metro-area county, for example, car thefts rose by an incredible 181 percent.

Below, we've compiled and photo-analyzed annual car-theft data from the top ten Colorado counties for 2013, 2014 and 2015, along with percentage increases and (a few) decreases as compared to the previous year. That's followed by the complete "Assessment of Motor Vehicle Thefts in Colorado 2015" report.

Douglas County.
YouTube file photo

Number 10: Douglas County

Cars stolen in 2015: 215
Increase/decrease from previous year: +12 percent
Cars stolen in 2014: 192
Increase/decrease from previous year: +54 percent
Cars stolen in 2014: 125
Increase/decrease from previous year: +3 percent

Boulder County.
YouTube file photo

Number 9: Boulder County

Cars stolen in 2015: 343
Increase/decrease from previous year: +10 percent
Cars stolen in 2014: 313
Increase/decrease from previous year: +28 percent
Cars stolen in 2013: 244
Increase/decrease from previous year: +8 percent

Larimer County.
YouTube file photo

Number 8: Larimer County

Cars stolen in 2015: 400
Increase/decrease from previous year: +48 percent
Cars stolen in 2014: 270
Increase/decrease from previous year: +25 percent
Cars stolen in 2013: 216
Increase/decrease from previous year: +2 percent

Weld County.
YouTube file photo

Number 7: Weld County

Cars stolen in 2015: 426
Increase/decrease from previous year: +12 percent
Cars stolen in 2014: 382
Increase/decrease from previous year: +14 percent
Cars stolen in 2013: 335
Increase/decrease from previous year: +16 percent

Pueblo County.
YouTube file photo

Number 6: Pueblo County

Cars stolen in 2015: 962
Increase/decrease from previous year: +57 percent
Cars stolen in 2014: 611
Increase/decrease from previous year: +24 percent
Cars stolen in 2013: 493
Increase/decrease from previous year: +5 percent

Continue to see the five Colorado counties with the most stolen cars.


