The Ten Colorado Counties With the Most Stolen Cars

Additional images and more below. Thinkstock file photo

The Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association has released its list of the ten most stolen cars in Colorado by make and model.

But in a report titled "Assessment of Motor Vehicle Thefts in Colorado 2015," the organization also drills down into the prevalence of car theft across the state — and reveals where the most cars are stolen by county.

No surprise that the top ten is dominated by Front Range counties that contain the most populous communities. But what's more worrisome is the fact that car thefts went up from 2014 to 2015 in all ten, by amounts that can be startling.

In one metro-area county, for example, car thefts rose by an incredible 181 percent.

Below, we've compiled and photo-analyzed annual car-theft data from the top ten Colorado counties for 2013, 2014 and 2015, along with percentage increases and (a few) decreases as compared to the previous year. That's followed by the complete "Assessment of Motor Vehicle Thefts in Colorado 2015" report.

Douglas County. YouTube file photo

Number 10: Douglas County

Related Stories Ten Colorado Counties Where You're Likeliest to Get Your Car Stolen

Cars stolen in 2015: 215

Increase/decrease from previous year: +12 percent

Cars stolen in 2014: 192

Increase/decrease from previous year: +54 percent

Cars stolen in 2014: 125

Increase/decrease from previous year: +3 percent

Boulder County. YouTube file photo

Number 9: Boulder County

Cars stolen in 2015: 343

Increase/decrease from previous year: +10 percent

Cars stolen in 2014: 313

Increase/decrease from previous year: +28 percent

Cars stolen in 2013: 244

Increase/decrease from previous year: +8 percent

Larimer County. YouTube file photo

Number 8: Larimer County

Cars stolen in 2015: 400

Increase/decrease from previous year: +48 percent

Cars stolen in 2014: 270

Increase/decrease from previous year: +25 percent

Cars stolen in 2013: 216

Increase/decrease from previous year: +2 percent

Weld County. YouTube file photo

Number 7: Weld County

Cars stolen in 2015: 426

Increase/decrease from previous year: +12 percent

Cars stolen in 2014: 382

Increase/decrease from previous year: +14 percent

Cars stolen in 2013: 335

Increase/decrease from previous year: +16 percent

Pueblo County. YouTube file photo

Upcoming Events Denver Outlaws / Major League Lacrosse All Star Game

Number 6: Pueblo County

Cars stolen in 2015: 962

Increase/decrease from previous year: +57 percent

Cars stolen in 2014: 611

Increase/decrease from previous year: +24 percent

Cars stolen in 2013: 493

Increase/decrease from previous year: +5 percent

Continue to see the five Colorado counties with the most stolen cars.