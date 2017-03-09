The Ten Denver Intersections With the Most Accidents So Far in 2017

The Denver Police Department has compiled data on the ten metro-area intersections with the most accidents during the first two months-plus of 2017.

The statistics reveal that the most dangerous spots for Denver drivers right now aren't on surface streets, no matter how busy. Each entry in the top ten pertains to locations at or near exits on one of the two major interstates that slice through the area, I-25 and I-70.

The numbers are unnervingly high, particularly for the top accident site, Interstate 25 at 6th Avenue. Between January 1 and March 5 of this year, the time period from which the data was drawn, the crash rate was just shy of one per day there.

Interstate 25 at 6th Avenue. Google Maps

Number 1: Interstate 25 at 6th Avenue

Accidents from January 1 through March 5: 60

Interstate 70 at Interstate 25. Google Maps

Number 2: Interstate 70 at Interstate 25

Accidents from January 1 through March 5: 35

Interstate 25 at 20th Street. Google Maps

Number 3 (tie): Interstate 25 at 20th Street

Accidents from January 1 through March 5: 30

Interstate 70 at Northfield/Quebec. Google Maps

Number 3 (tie): Interstate 70 at Northfield/Quebec

Accidents from January 1 through March 5: 30

Interstate 70 at Havana Street. Google Maps

Number 5: Interstate 70 at Havana Street

Accidents from January 1 through March 5: 29

