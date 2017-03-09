menu

The Ten Denver Intersections With the Most Accidents So Far in 2017

Cory Gardner Tells Me About Telephone Town Hall When It's Almost Over: Thanks!


The Ten Denver Intersections With the Most Accidents So Far in 2017

Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 5:31 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
A photo from a multi-care pileup on Interstate 25 in March 2014 that killed one and injured thirty.
A photo from a multi-care pileup on Interstate 25 in March 2014 that killed one and injured thirty.
Photo by Lori Midson
The Denver Police Department has compiled data on the ten metro-area intersections with the most accidents during the first two months-plus of 2017.

The statistics reveal that the most dangerous spots for Denver drivers right now aren't on surface streets, no matter how busy. Each entry in the top ten pertains to locations at or near exits on one of the two major interstates that slice through the area, I-25 and I-70.

The numbers are unnervingly high, particularly for the top accident site, Interstate 25 at 6th Avenue. Between January 1 and March 5 of this year, the time period from which the data was drawn, the crash rate was just shy of one per day there.

Continue to see all ten of the intersections, illustrated by screen captures from Google Maps. Bet you travel on one or more of these routes on a regular basis.

Interstate 25 at 6th Avenue.
Interstate 25 at 6th Avenue.
Number 1: Interstate 25 at 6th Avenue

Accidents from January 1 through March 5: 60

Interstate 70 at Interstate 25.
Interstate 70 at Interstate 25.
Number 2: Interstate 70 at Interstate 25

Accidents from January 1 through March 5: 35

Interstate 25 at 20th Street.
Interstate 25 at 20th Street.
Number 3 (tie): Interstate 25 at 20th Street

Accidents from January 1 through March 5: 30

Interstate 70 at Northfield/Quebec.
Interstate 70 at Northfield/Quebec.
Number 3 (tie): Interstate 70 at Northfield/Quebec

Accidents from January 1 through March 5: 30

Interstate 70 at Havana Street.
Interstate 70 at Havana Street.
Number 5: Interstate 70 at Havana Street

Accidents from January 1 through March 5: 29

Continue to see the next five Denver intersections with the most accidents from January 1 through March 5, 2017.


Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

