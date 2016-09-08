The Ten Denver Neighborhoods With the Highest Rent for a One-Bedroom
Additional photos below.
YouTube file photo
Last week, we updated our post about the ten Denver neighborhoods with the least-expensive rent for a one-bedroom apartment by comparing current prices with those from last year at the same time.
As we noted, multiple reports have shown that Denver rent prices have fallen over the past twelve months. Yet according to the top ten listings compiled by Zumper for 2015 and 2016, the costs this year are higher than those from a year earlier for every slot — tenth through first — when it comes to the neighborhoods with the lowest median prices for a one-bedroom.
A similar, if not quite as extreme, phenomenon is seen in the neighborhoods on the opposite end of the scale. Median rents for a one bedroom in the most expensive Denver places are higher circa 2016 than they were during 2015 for seven slots out of the top ten — and one was tied.
Fortunately, one of the two lower slots is Denver's priciest neighborhood (which occupied the same slot at this time last year). If the prices are moderating at the top, they may begin to follow suit in other high-end 'hoods.
Look below to see the photo-illustrated top ten for the summer of 2016, as juxtaposed with those from the summer of 2015. That information is followed by Zumper graphics showing median one-bedroom rent prices for every Denver neighborhood for both years. Click to see the latest Zumper item.
Baker.
YouTube file photo
Number 10 in 2016 (tie): Baker
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $1,500
Number 10 in 2015: Stapleton
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $1,450
Stapleton.
YouTube file photo
Number 10 in 2016 (tie): Stapleton
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $1,500
Number 9 in 2015: Baker
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $1,540
Highland.
File photo
Number 8 in 2016: Highland
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $1,550
Number 8 in 2015: City Park
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $1,550
Cole.
YouTube file photo
Number 7 in 2016: Cole
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $1,600
Number 7 in 2015: Five Points
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $1,590
Five Points.
YouTube file photo
Number 6 in 2016: Five Points
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $1,650
Number 6 in 2015: Cherry Creek
Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $1,600
