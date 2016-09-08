The Ten Denver Neighborhoods With the Highest Rent for a One-Bedroom

Additional photos below. YouTube file photo

Last week, we updated our post about the ten Denver neighborhoods with the least-expensive rent for a one-bedroom apartment by comparing current prices with those from last year at the same time.

As we noted, multiple reports have shown that Denver rent prices have fallen over the past twelve months. Yet according to the top ten listings compiled by Zumper for 2015 and 2016, the costs this year are higher than those from a year earlier for every slot — tenth through first — when it comes to the neighborhoods with the lowest median prices for a one-bedroom.

A similar, if not quite as extreme, phenomenon is seen in the neighborhoods on the opposite end of the scale. Median rents for a one bedroom in the most expensive Denver places are higher circa 2016 than they were during 2015 for seven slots out of the top ten — and one was tied.

Fortunately, one of the two lower slots is Denver's priciest neighborhood (which occupied the same slot at this time last year). If the prices are moderating at the top, they may begin to follow suit in other high-end 'hoods.

Look below to see the photo-illustrated top ten for the summer of 2016, as juxtaposed with those from the summer of 2015. That information is followed by Zumper graphics showing median one-bedroom rent prices for every Denver neighborhood for both years. Click to see the latest Zumper item.

Number 10 in 2016 (tie): Baker

Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $1,500

Number 10 in 2015: Stapleton

Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $1,450

Number 10 in 2016 (tie): Stapleton

Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $1,500

Number 9 in 2015: Baker

Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $1,540

Number 8 in 2016: Highland

Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $1,550

Number 8 in 2015: City Park

Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $1,550

Number 7 in 2016: Cole

Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $1,600

Number 7 in 2015: Five Points

Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $1,590

Number 6 in 2016: Five Points

Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2016: $1,650

Number 6 in 2015: Cherry Creek

Median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment in 2015: $1,600

