The Ten Most Nerd-tastic Signs at the Women's March on Denver

The Women's March on Denver broke through the glass ceiling of all attendance expectations on Saturday, January 21, drawing huge crowds that wound up tripling the initial estimates of 40,000 attendees (and the count could grow). One day after Donald Trump's inauguration, which itself disappointed in terms of numbers, the American people were clearly determined to make a statement.

What that statement was, of course, varied from person to person and sign to sign. Some signs were traditional, some were profane, some were poignant — and some were beautifully geeky. After all, while you're speaking your mind and participating in the democratic process, you might as well let your freak flags fly. In that spirit, here are the top ten nerd-tastic signs we saw at the Women's March on Denver.

10. The Rebel Insignia

Not only is she sporting a women's rights version of the symbol of the Rebellion, but she's also wearing a shirt that says "Leia Organa for President." No word on whether there's been any reaction from Mon Mothma.

9. "We Must All Face the Choice Between What is Right and What Is Easy"

The line right before this one in the books has Dumbledore saying, "Dark and difficult times lie ahead." Perhaps true here as well — but, you know, limited space on the sign.

8. "A Woman's Place is in the Resistance"

Princess Leia played a large part in the signage at this event, no doubt partly inspired by the recent (and far too early) passing of actress Carrie Fisher. But the fact that the Star Wars movies are about fighting an unethical and authoritarian regime, with women in key positions of rebel leadership, made it a perfect inspiration. That, and a ton of pussy references.

7. "Even Hogwarts Fell to Voldemort"

If Trump were to wear a shirt that said, "I solemnly swear that I am up to no good," we wonder if that would improve his approval rating?

6. "Rebellions Are Built on Hope"

This is the line Jyn Erso utters in the newest Star Wars movie, Rogue One. Before the prequels and the later movies, Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia was one of the few female major characters in the films. Now we not only have Jyn, but also Queen Amidala, Rey (whose last name has yet to be revealed...) and others. Clearly, blaster bolts can break glass ceilings.

