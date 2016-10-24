The Ten Most Stolen Cars in Colorado

EXPAND Additional images below. Thinkstock

Update: Around this time in 2015, we revealed the ten most frequently stolen cars in Colorado according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's annual "Hot Wheels" list, which covered calendar year 2014.

Now, the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association has published data about Colorado thieves' favorite targets in 2015, and many of the same makes and models reappear, including the top two, which are ahead of the competition by a lot — and even more of them were stolen last year than during the previous one.

However, several vehicle types have fallen out of the roster, and a number of new ones have taken their place.

The RMIIA doesn't share the most coveted year of manufacture for the stolen vehicles, as the "Hot Wheels" list did. But the agency does point out that 72.6 percent of the swiped rides rolled off the assembly line between 1995 and 2000 — meaning that criminals like to go after cars that are fifteen or twenty years old, as opposed to the newest ones on the street. Also note that whereas the National Insurance Crime Bureau combined Jeep Cherokees and Grand Cherokees into a single category, the RMIIA counts them separately.

Oh, yeah: Once again, the car I own is very near the top of the list. Not exactly great news for yours truly.

Count down the photo-illustrated top ten below, complete with data comparisons from 2014 to 2015. That's followed by the complete "Assessment of Motor Vehicle Thefts in 2015 Colorado" report.

A 1999 Subaru Impreza. YouTube

Number 10 in 2015: Subaru Impreza

Total stolen: 165

Number 10 in 2014: Subaru Legacy

Total stolen: 141

Most common model year stolen: 1999

A 1999 Toyota Camry. YouTube

Number 9 in 2015: Toyota Camry

Total stolen: 180

Number 9 in 2014: Ford Explorer

Total stolen: 163

Most common model year stolen: 2002

A 1995 Acura Integra. YouTube

Number 8 in 2015: Acura Integra

Total stolen: 193

Number 8 in 2014: Toyota Camry

Total stolen: 174

Most common model year stolen: 1999

A 1999 Chevrolet pickup. YouTube

Number 7 in 2015: Chevrolet Silverado Pickup (Full size)

Total stolen: 200

Number 7 in 2014: Dodge Pick-up (Full size)

Total stolen: 195

Most common model year stolen: 2001

A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee. YouTube

Number 6 in 2015: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Total stolen: 255

Number 6 in 2014: Acura Integra

Total stolen: 205

Most common model year stolen: 1995

