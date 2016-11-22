The Twenty Best Small Cities in America, Including Three in Colorado
Denver gets a lot of love from list-makers, as witnessed by the community being named the best place to live in America by U.S. News & World Report earlier this year.
But Colorado is hardly a one-city state.
As evidence, eyeball WalletHub's roster of 2016's Best Small Cities in America. The site analyzed 1,268 towns with a population of between 25,000 and 100,000, and three from Colorado were among the twenty highest scorers — the only state in the country to achieve this distinction. And plenty of other Colorado cities landed in the upper reaches of the rankings.
Below, count down the photo-illustrated top twenty, featuring WalletHub data. That's followed by a Q&A with WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez, who offers more insight into the excellent performance of small cities in Colorado, as well as a complete methodology. Click to see the complete survey.
|
Castle Rock, Colorado.
YouTube file photo
Number 20 (tie): Castle Rock, Colorado
Total score: 66.48
"Affordability" rank: 151
"Economic Health" rank: 72
"Education & Health" rank: 31
"Quality of Life" rank: 429
"Safety" rank: 130
Number 20 (tie): Carmel, Indiana
Total score: 66.48
"Affordability" rank: 16
"Economic Health" rank: 68
"Education & Health" rank: 35
"Quality of Life" rank: 686
"Safety" rank: 27
Number 18: Leesburg, Virginia
Total score: 66.5
"Affordability" rank: 242
"Economic Health" rank: 44
"Education & Health" rank: 46
"Quality of Life" rank: 318
"Safety" rank: 213
|
Parker, Colorado.
YouTube file photo
Number 17: Parker, Colorado
Total score: 66.61
"Affordability" rank: 61
"Economic Health" rank: 24
"Education & Health" rank: 14
"Quality of Life" rank: 648
"Safety" rank: 100
Number 16: Cedar Park, Texas
Total score: 66.66
"Affordability" rank: 128
"Economic Health" rank: 8
"Education & Health" rank: 182
"Quality of Life" rank: 505
"Safety" rank: 206
Number 15: Los Altos, California
Total score: 66.72
"Affordability" rank: 351
"Economic Health" rank: 83
"Education & Health" rank: 92
"Quality of Life" rank: 234
"Safety" rank: 36
Number 14: Dublin, Ohio
Total score: 66.73
"Affordability" rank: 9
"Economic Health" rank: 80
"Education & Health" rank: 413
"Quality of Life" rank: 244
"Safety" rank: 66
Number 13: Sammamish, Washington
Total score: 66.78
"Affordability" rank: 77
"Economic Health" rank: 64
"Education & Health" rank: 89
"Quality of Life" rank: 1,185
"Safety" rank: 13
Number 12: Saratoga, California
Total score: 66.83
"Affordability" rank: 209
"Economic Health" rank: 21
"Education & Health" rank: 100
"Quality of Life" rank: 464
"Safety" rank: 62
Number 11: Saratoga Springs, New York
Total score: 66.87
"Affordability" rank: 832
"Economic Health" rank: 210
"Education & Health" rank: 211
"Quality of Life" rank: 26
"Safety" rank: 372
Continue to count down WalletHub's ten best small towns in America for 2016, including the top-ranked finisher from Colorado. Also on hand is an interview that drills deeper into data from the three Colorado communities that made the cut.Next Page
