The Twenty Best Small Cities in America, Including Three in Colorado

Denver gets a lot of love from list-makers, as witnessed by the community being named the best place to live in America by U.S. News & World Report earlier this year.

But Colorado is hardly a one-city state.

As evidence, eyeball WalletHub's roster of 2016's Best Small Cities in America. The site analyzed 1,268 towns with a population of between 25,000 and 100,000, and three from Colorado were among the twenty highest scorers — the only state in the country to achieve this distinction. And plenty of other Colorado cities landed in the upper reaches of the rankings.

Below, count down the photo-illustrated top twenty, featuring WalletHub data. That's followed by a Q&A with WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez, who offers more insight into the excellent performance of small cities in Colorado, as well as a complete methodology. Click to see the complete survey.

Castle Rock, Colorado. YouTube file photo

Number 20 (tie): Castle Rock, Colorado

Total score: 66.48

"Affordability" rank: 151

"Economic Health" rank: 72

"Education & Health" rank: 31

"Quality of Life" rank: 429

"Safety" rank: 130

Number 20 (tie): Carmel, Indiana

Total score: 66.48

"Affordability" rank: 16

"Economic Health" rank: 68

"Education & Health" rank: 35

"Quality of Life" rank: 686

"Safety" rank: 27

Number 18: Leesburg, Virginia

Total score: 66.5

"Affordability" rank: 242

"Economic Health" rank: 44

"Education & Health" rank: 46

"Quality of Life" rank: 318

"Safety" rank: 213

Parker, Colorado. YouTube file photo

Number 17: Parker, Colorado

Total score: 66.61

"Affordability" rank: 61

"Economic Health" rank: 24

"Education & Health" rank: 14

"Quality of Life" rank: 648

"Safety" rank: 100

Cedar Park, Texas. YouTube

Number 16: Cedar Park, Texas

Total score: 66.66

"Affordability" rank: 128

"Economic Health" rank: 8

"Education & Health" rank: 182

"Quality of Life" rank: 505

"Safety" rank: 206

Los Altos, California. YouTube

Number 15: Los Altos, California

Total score: 66.72

"Affordability" rank: 351

"Economic Health" rank: 83

"Education & Health" rank: 92

"Quality of Life" rank: 234

"Safety" rank: 36

Number 14: Dublin, Ohio

Total score: 66.73

"Affordability" rank: 9

"Economic Health" rank: 80

"Education & Health" rank: 413

"Quality of Life" rank: 244

"Safety" rank: 66

Number 13: Sammamish, Washington

Total score: 66.78

"Affordability" rank: 77

"Economic Health" rank: 64

"Education & Health" rank: 89

"Quality of Life" rank: 1,185

"Safety" rank: 13

Number 12: Saratoga, California

Total score: 66.83

"Affordability" rank: 209

"Economic Health" rank: 21

"Education & Health" rank: 100

"Quality of Life" rank: 464

"Safety" rank: 62

Saratoga Springs, New York. YouTube

Number 11: Saratoga Springs, New York

Total score: 66.87

"Affordability" rank: 832

"Economic Health" rank: 210

"Education & Health" rank: 211

"Quality of Life" rank: 26

"Safety" rank: 372

