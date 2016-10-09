The Worst News to Come Out of the Denver Post in Recent Months
A June 17 protest at the Denver Post targeted Alden Global Capital.
Lindsey Bartlett
The last few months have been especially trying for the Denver Post. Its soul-sucking hedge-fund owner is gutting the paper for all it's worth, and we're frequently getting news of reporters jumping ship or being forced to walk the plank. That's bad news for the Post, but it's especially bad news for the people of Denver. Here's our coverage of the Post's recent trying times.
Patrick Faricy
1. Can the Denver Post Survive Its Hedge-Fund Owners?
Mike Klis, a former Post sports reporter who now covers the Broncos for 9News.
9News
2. Troy Renck on Why So Many Broncos Writers Have Left the Denver Post
Joey Bunch, a Post mainstay for the past fourteen years, has accepted a Denver-based gig with the Colorado Springs Gazette.
3. Joey Bunch on Leaving Denver Post, Hedge Fund Treating Paper Like ATM
Morgan Dzakowic caught in mid-dab.
Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon courtesy of Morgan Dzakowic's Facebook page
4. The Denver Post Layoffs Have Begun After Buyouts Fell Short
5. Joanne Ostrow Among Denver Post Buyout Takers, Shrinkage Goal Not Met
Woody Paige and Les Shapiro of The Sports Show.
YouTube
6. Update: Woody Paige Is Officially Leaving the Denver Post
The Denver Post's headquarters.
Google Maps
7. The Latest Way the Denver Post Is Alienating the Subscribers It Has Left
