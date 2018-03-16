Theo Wilson Goes Viral Again, This Time on BuzzFeed

Local activist and all-around renaissance man Theo Wilson continues to captivate the internet with his thought-provoking commentaries on race and politics in America.

After the shocking events in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, we noted that a TED talk that Wilson had delivered in Denver earlier that year had gone viral; it's about an experiment in which he infiltrated the alt-right online.

Now, the same thing is happening with a compelling video released by BuzzFeed. The video, which has been viewed more than 1.8 million times on Facebook alone since it was released on Wednesday, March 14, covers the same topic: Wilson's infiltration of the alt-right by creating a fake conservative social media profile.