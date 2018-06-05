Ten More Things to Remember Around Colorado Wildlife

Yes, yes: irony. I get it. It's very funny. I'm going to tell all my buffalo friends about how funny this is.

The National Parks are busy preparing for the throngs of summer visitors. Also preparing are the many species of wildlife that are sincerely and extremely thrilled to become a part of your seasonal memories, Facebook photos and stories that you will share with family and friends at barbecues. No, really. They want you to know that they just live for that sort of shit.

However, the folks at CSU and the National Parks Service would like to remind you that animals aren’t just cute and awesome — they can also kill you! And you can kill them, if you’re not careful, or get them killed by over-familiarizing them with human beings, or freak them out to the point where they become a danger to themselves or others. There are a whole lot of basic rules that everyone should remember when they’re out enjoying the wilderness — but the experts may have missed a few things. Hey, no one’s perfect, right? So, wildlife experts and animal lovers: Here are ten more rules to follow. You’re welcome.

Put down that yarn and walk away. The laser pointer, too. Walk. Away. UFS Mountain-Prairie at Flickr

10. Do Not Throw Mountain Lions Balls of Yarn

It doesn’t really matter if your cats have always loved it: If you throw a ball of yarn at a great cat, you will die knowing that the last thing you did was hit a cougar in the face with a ball of yarn. It isn’t a terrible last thing to do, but still, you want to put off that “last thing” for a while, because there’s no Beetlejuician waiting room where you actually get to tell that awesome story of your pointless demise.