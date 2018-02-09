Ten Things We'd See at Olympic Opening Ceremonies in Denver

Here we go again. Denver is officially exploring whether or not to throw its Broncos cap into the Olympic ring for consideration to host either the 2026 or 2030 Winter Games. There’s a lot to work out, if we do — including whether or not the public will support it this time around. It was Denver, after all, that in 1972 voted down the $5 million bond issue meant to fund an Olympics, planned for America’s Bicentennial year. So will the exploratory committee formed by Mayor Hancock decide to submit the bid? Will the International Olympic Committee forget that Denver was sort of a medal-tease, and instead of rolling its eyes and graciously declining Denver's bid, actually come back for more? And if we do get the nod, will the good folks of Denver even allow it to happen?

Let’s imagine for a moment that all signs point to yes, and that the Olympics comes to the Mile High City. So to mark the Opening Ceremonies for the Winter Games in PyeongChang, we imagine what it might be like in eight or twelve years, when Denver could have a similar event of our own. What might that look like? Here are our ten best guesses.

10. Elway lighting the torch

Seriously, this is Denver. Who else is it gonna be?