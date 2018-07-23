 


Police trying to figure out what the hell just happened following the Thomas Busch tractor chase in downtown Denver on July 20.
Thomas Busch Tractor Chase Through Downtown Denver: 20 Craziest Tweets

Michael Roberts | July 23, 2018 | 6:27am
Today, 37-year-old Thomas Busch is slated to make his first court appearance related to a chase through downtown Denver aboard a stolen tractor on the evening of Friday, July 20.

But as is clear from the Twitter reaction to the bizarre incident, the stunt generated as much delight as terror — though the former response carries some guilt with it.

One tweeter wrote: "Fucking awesome.... I mean, not the injuries...but everything else about this!"

According to the Denver Police Department, Busch, a man with a long rap sheet, allegedly stole the tractor from City Park around 8:30 p.m. on the 20th, prompting a chase that involved dozens of police vehicles over the course of around thirty minutes and a couple of miles.

The episode finally ended in LoDo, but not without a considerable amount of damage to cars in the area, plus injuries to two police officers and Busch himself, who was taken into custody following an encounter with K-9 dogs.

Immediately after news about the tractor looniness broke, social media exploded with videos and commentary, including plenty of messages characterizing what went down as a prime example of why they love Denver.

The reaction is another reason why we love the Mile High City, too. Count down our twenty favorite tweets below.

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

