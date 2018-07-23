Thomas Busch Tractor Chase Through Downtown Denver: 20 Craziest Tweets

Today, 37-year-old Thomas Busch is slated to make his first court appearance related to a chase through downtown Denver aboard a stolen tractor on the evening of Friday, July 20.
But as is clear from the Twitter reaction to the bizarre incident, the stunt generated as much delight as terror — though the former response carries some guilt with it.
One tweeter wrote: "Fucking awesome.... I mean, not the injuries...but everything else about this!"
According to the Denver Police Department, Busch, a man with a long rap sheet, allegedly stole the tractor from City Park around 8:30 p.m. on the 20th, prompting a chase that involved dozens of police vehicles over the course of around thirty minutes and a couple of miles.
The episode finally ended in LoDo, but not without a considerable amount of damage to cars in the area, plus injuries to two police officers and Busch himself, who was taken into custody following an encounter with K-9 dogs.
Immediately after news about the tractor looniness broke, social media exploded with videos and commentary, including plenty of messages characterizing what went down as a prime example of why they love Denver.
The reaction is another reason why we love the Mile High City, too. Count down our twenty favorite tweets below.
Number 20:
Fucking awesome! ...I mean, not the injuries...but everything else about this! #tractorpull Police Injured In Bizarre Tractor Chase In Downtown Denver https://t.co/EoxztyVrU2— EYNNTK Podcast (@EynntkP) July 21, 2018
Number 19:
Denver, eh? Wonder if the stolen tractor was driven by someone who had smoked very strong marijuana.... https://t.co/6EOY174eHI via @YouTube— NewsGuy2005 (@newsguy2005) July 21, 2018
Number 18:
I was casually walking my dog and got to watch a stolen tractor get chased by 40 cop cars. I LOOOVE Denver https://t.co/ukxYOy7Gpk— dominique (@domihorinks) July 21, 2018
Number 17:
The Denver Police got in a high speed chase involving a tractor tonight, and I’m now less homesick for Arkansas news.— Sarah Orsborn (@erniebufflo) July 21, 2018
Number 16:
You have to give the tractor dude credit... 30 minutes is a long time to hold off police driving a tractor. Kind of reminded me of another police chase... one that involved - who was that guy? Oh yeah, OJ Simpson.— Kristen Says 2 U (@kristensays2u) July 21, 2018
Number 15:
High speed tractor pursuit...in downtown Denver? pic.twitter.com/DSOQ5z1aX1— Scott Hammel (@ChaseCaseCO) July 21, 2018
Number 14:
This is all I can think of in my mind and I just imagine like a REALLY slow car chase as they try to get the tractor to stop. pic.twitter.com/y2ImzyZmny— Mystic (@_MrMystic) July 21, 2018
Number 13:
That’s actually pretty fast for a tractor! #denver #tractor #slowspeedpursuit https://t.co/I8TvLMHqci— Michael Wade Moss (@michaelwademoss) July 22, 2018
Number 12:
@sherifflamb1 So here in Denver we had a pursuit for the ages. Stolen John Deer Tractor in downtown Denver. pic.twitter.com/awWcrtHlqh— Pat Duran (@DJHaVoK58) July 21, 2018
Number 11:
I'm aware of the dangerous stolen tractor chase in Denver last night. First, this is why I've long instructed the groundskeepers to take the keys with them when they leave their tractors. Second, this is the only valid explanation for plastic grass in the Stadium. @NDgroundscrew— Edward Sorin, C.S.C. (@FatherSorin) July 21, 2018
Number 10:
“The Great Denver Tractor Throwdown Hoedown”— Barry Osborne (@barry_osborne) July 21, 2018
Number 9:
Last night I witnessed a low-speed chase downtown, Denver. This guy stole a fucking tractor, and had like 15 cops trying to stop him. What a time to be alive— Sarah ♛ (@SarahMonster_) July 21, 2018
Number 8:
This is incredible that:— T Bird (@sunandshower) July 21, 2018
1. This even happened
2. There are so many cop cars chasing the tractor
I love Denver https://t.co/2F09QNbWS5
Number 7:
So he took the tractor from City Park and lead them on a chase to 16th mall, where they rammed him. I think they had to ram him cause there's pedestrians walking around? At least they didn't open fire and execute him? Yay Denver PD I guess?— Stillborn Unicorn (@StillbrnUnicorn) July 21, 2018
Number 6:
Only in Denver can a stolen tractor end in a dog bite https://t.co/b7SjRTpJZq— Combat Jack (@StreetMonstah) July 21, 2018
Number 5:
I meant to say it wasnt me! It would have taken me 6.5 hours to get to denver— Tractor Ninja (@43happyninjas) July 21, 2018
Number 4:
All of the Denver police department was chasing a tractor downtown... you gotta love Denver... it’s a big city yet you never forget you’re in the Wild West lmao— Juicy J (@Jessycaa_Rubi) July 21, 2018
Number 3:
HA! Alcohol.... Video shows Denver police pursuing tractor near downtown https://t.co/IXHzvX0W7e via @KDVR— COConservatarian (@COConservataria) July 21, 2018
Number 2:
Don’t worry. The low-speed tractor chase through downtown has ended. I love my hometown. #denver #TRACTORPURSUIT #HeadlineFieldDay— Meredith Graham (@MGrahaminDenver) July 21, 2018
Number 1:
(Police Officer gets home to his family)— Joe Lankow (@joelankow) July 21, 2018
So honey, how was your day?
I chased a tractor through downtown...You know, typical Friday in Denver... https://t.co/SGIAGBgUmC
