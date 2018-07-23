Thomas Busch Tractor Chase Through Downtown Denver: 20 Craziest Tweets

Police trying to figure out what the hell just happened following the Thomas Busch tractor chase in downtown Denver on July 20.

Today, 37-year-old Thomas Busch is slated to make his first court appearance related to a chase through downtown Denver aboard a stolen tractor on the evening of Friday, July 20.

But as is clear from the Twitter reaction to the bizarre incident, the stunt generated as much delight as terror — though the former response carries some guilt with it.

One tweeter wrote: "Fucking awesome.... I mean, not the injuries...but everything else about this!"