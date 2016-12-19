Ticket to Paradiso, One of Colorado's Loveliest Homes, Only Costs $39 Million

Additional photos and more below. SothebyRealty.com

For our recent post highlighting the spectacular $18.5 million Telluride property owned by novelist/actress Roxanne Pulitzer and her husband, Tim Boberg, which remains on the market after five years but is being rented this winter for the first time, we spoke to Sotheby's listing agent Matthew Hintermeister about the challenges of moving the giant properties being built in the area — even ones that are owned by celebrities.

"Sotheby's holds a handful of listings at this price point — a little below and way above, all the way up to Tom Cruise's place, which isn't moving, either," Hintermeister told us. "But we've never had a sale in Telluride, no matter how big the house is, for more than $13 million, even though people keep building these very, very big homes."

Paradiso, another gorgeous Telluride-area property up for sale, isn't as mammoth as the Pulitzer-Boberg place, which exceeds 23,000 square feet. But the 12,452-square-foot property sits on a 35-acre parcel in Gray Head, an exclusive private development at the base of the Mt. Sneffels Wilderness Area — and it's among the most beautiful dwellings in the state, as you'll see from the photos shared here.

"The owners are out of Houston, and they're not famous," Hintermeister points out. "They've done some spec homes, but I wouldn't necessarily call this one a spec. They do enjoy the property, but they put it up for sale right after it was finished. It's got mega-views, privacy, and is super-contemporary."

Take a mini-tour below, which includes text from the original listing, where you can find more information and additional photos just as astonishing as these.

851 WILSON WAY

TELLURIDE, COLORADO

$39,100,000

BEDS: 6

FULL BATHS: 8

PARTIAL BATHS:1

SQ FT.L 12,452

ACRES: 35

PRICE/SQ FT.: $3,140

Description:

The penultimate modern alpine estate. Gracefully set upon one of the most dramatic 35-acre sites in the spectacular Telluride region, this masterpiece of contemporary design is unmatched in its setting, quality, detail and accommodations. Overlooking a reflective pond mirroring views of the towering cirque of rolling meadows and 14,000 foot peaks that surround the property, the home's soaring spaces showcase the very best in sophisticated mountain living.

The home's creation was a remarkable collaboration between its owners and some of the most talented professionals in the world of architecture, interior design and construction.

Featuring the very finest materials sourced from all over the world, including custom-quarried marbles from Italy, limestone from India, exotic granites, bluestone and native rock the construction process was uncompromising in its commitment to quality throughout. Over the course of the last four years, the finest skilled craftsmen worked to seamlessly meld these same materials with the most elegant fixtures, finish and furnishings available. Center-pivot glass doors wrap the home and give way to large outdoor spaces ideally suited to entertaining or quiet reflection, while gently blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor living.

Sumptuous Master and guest suites are complemented by warm & intimate living areas, while a host of amenities from a fitness room, indoor and outdoor spas, salon, theatre, wine room & outdoor fire rings, accommodate generations of guests. With a kitchen fit for a top chef featuring the exceptional design of Bulthaup combined with a suite of top-of-the-line appliances accompanied by an outdoor galley, even the most discriminating culinary aficionado will be duly satisfied.

Located just 10 minutes from the tarmac of the Telluride Regional Airport and 20 minutes from the heart of the historic downtown Telluride, the property offers the perfect balance between privacy and proximity.

The sum of these remarkable efforts has created a striking and sophisticated sanctuary nestled gracefully in the mountains......

Features:

Gated Community

Granite Countertops

Horse Facilities

Security System

Spa/Hot Tub

Tennis Court

Dock

Gardens

In-Home Fitness Center

Marble Countertop

Media Room/Home Theater

Outdoor Kitchen

Private Airport

Screening Room

Steam Room

Terrace/Outdoor Space

Wine Cellar/Grotto

Courtyard

Guest Ranch

4+ Fireplaces

Steam Shower

Lake

Mountain Views

Ski Resort

Eco-Friendly (Green)

River view

Agricultural Easements

Continue to see more beautiful photos of Paradiso — yours for just $39 million.