Tips for Transplants: Rules for April

Pardon me, April: We were told there'd be cake and kazoos? Ellen Schauer at Flickr

April is the cruelest month, or so says the poet T.S. Eliot. But good ol’ T.S. never visited Denver in April, when it’s sunny and potentially snowy, where the wind is blowing in the warmth of the coming summer, and when people are inadvisably starting to wear Crocs, which go against all sense of fashion and decorum. (Actually, that last part is pretty cruel. Score one for the poet.)

So, yes, Denver, it’s time to shake the dust off those sneakers in the closet, stow away the parkas (at least for now), and enjoy that Cadbury egg commercial with the bunny tryouts that’s been on TV since 1982. It’s April, bitches! Here are ten things for newbies and oldies alike to remember.

EXPAND Ignore this sign at your own peril. Teague Bohlen

1. Time to Move Your Car Again

Street sweeping starts again in April, so you’ll need to remember that one day out of the month where you can’t park where you normally park, or else you’ll get a ticket for parking in that spot you park in all the damn time, except this one day out of the month because it’s against the law. Makes total sense, right? Not at all frustrating or inevitable that you’ll be fined because your head is somewhere else one morning. But take it in stride and consider the occasional ticket a local tax for clean streets. You know, on top of the ones you already pay.

2. Take in the Sunrise Service at Red Rocks

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is always gorgeous, always worth the trip and always worth the parking hassles and the expense and the frankly exhausting hike up the stone steps. One of the great moments at Red Rocks happens every Easter, when the gates open up before dawn to allow patrons to access the facility for the non-denominational Sunrise Service that’s inspirational in just about any way you want it to be. And anticipation is high for this year, since last year it was snowed out. We’d advise getting there early, but that would probably mean, you know, Saturday.

EXPAND If you can't wash your car, at least pose it dramatically in front of a snowy mountain. Grant.C at Flickr

3. Get That Gunk Off Your Car

Granted, winter was sort of a letdown this season, and so you probably don’t have the layer of grime and road salt and various de-icing chemicals that could possibly eat through the wheel wells of your cars. April is the month where we traditionally have some lovely warm weather — and if you’re not already sick of that this year, get out and suds up the Subaru, Denver style.

4. Check Out DiNK

The Denver Independent Comic & Arts Expo is in its second year, and it just keeps getting weirder — and we mean that with love. It’s a celebration of sequential art — that’s comic books, but also graphic novels, zines, small-press pubs, and anything that someone could pour sweat and ink into and then bind it up with passion and hope. That’s what DiNK celebrates. You should, too, April 8 and 9 at the McNichols Building. Bring your pens and your dreams.

I don't care if I never get back...until Monday. I work Monday. Jon Hurd at Flickr

5. Observe Opening Day and Keep It Holy

Since the Rockies have locked up Coors Field as its home for the next few decades, it now makes even more sense to take yourself out to the ball game, meet up with some friends for a Friday (April 7) full of day drinking, home-team cheering, and a small amount of actual baseball watching. Besides…in seasons past, opening day was the statistical high point for the team. Hope springs eternal, right?

Keep reading for more tips for April.