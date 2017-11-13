More Twitter Reasons to Hate Tom Brady Fans

What's worse than your Denver Broncos getting blown out again following a humiliating shellacking by the Philadelphia Eagles last week? Losing to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, whose fans took to Twitter in the aftermath of a 41-16 annihilation at Mile High Stadium on November 12 to gloat in ways that make the defeat hurt all the more.
Brady didn't top the Broncos by himself. He got a big assist from another mediocre performance by Denver quarterback/returning traitor Brock Osweiler and the Broncos special teams, whose specialty appears to be helping the opponents — this time by allowing a 103-yard kickoff return and a blocked punt, among other catastrophes.
Still, there's no denying that Brady took advantage of these gifts. His stats: 25 completions out of 34 attempts for 266 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions.
Afterward, Brady boosters were just as obnoxious as you'd fear/expect, gleefully rubbing salt into the Broncos wounds and repeatedly sharing a post from the TB Times, a fictional publication promoted by a Tom Brady Facebook fan page. The illustration in question depicts Brady as a centaur touting his respect for his "brother of a similar breed."
See this item and plenty of others that will fire up Denver loyalists in the Twitter countdown below.
Number 15:
Tom Brady still getting it done for the Patriots against the #Broncos despite being 109 years old #NEvsDEN pic.twitter.com/jQtc1R1jfu— Memes Make Dreams (@MemesMakeDreamz) November 13, 2017
Number 14:
Broncos are a joke! Tom brady is a god. #mbe— Edward O'Neill (@EdwardOoo7) November 13, 2017
Number 13:
lol fuck the broncos trash ass team.— Superbowl 51 champs (@tom_brady__) November 13, 2017
Number 12:
@FirstTake @maxkellerman I guess Tom Brady still has not received your “falling off the cliff” memo after he and the Patriots trounced the Denver Broncos 41-16 on SNF. #Hmm— Inez Brown (@luvyanez) November 13, 2017
Number 11:
me going to sleep after the Patriots beat the Broncos by 25 pic.twitter.com/d0JPS8dcNN— Tom Brady's Ego (@TomBradysEgo) November 13, 2017
Number 10:
Why would the Denver Broncos insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call their defense "complete garbage" Oh well, I try so hard to be their friend - and maybe someday that will happen!— Collin Mastbrook (@CollinMastbrook) November 13, 2017
-Tom Brady
Number 9:
#NEvsDEN since the @Broncos paid @VonMiller in the summer of 2016. He has yet to touch #TomBrady— Chuck Norris (@VTBostonFan802) November 13, 2017
Number 8:
Tom Brady did trash @Broncos defense today! What a stud— Jeremy Menacho (@jcmenacho93) November 13, 2017
Number 7:
Hahahahahhahahahaha broncos got owned by their daddy Tom Brady the goat. . Enjoy another year without the playoffs. Lol.— Ǝihab 天 Skywalker (@MAKAVELI_VII) November 13, 2017
Number 6:
Everyone kept saying that Denver is the house of horrors for Tom Brady. It seems to me Brady made Mile High Stadium the house of horrors for the Broncos tonight by putting up 41 on them tonight— Marcus Thomas (@Marcfam7) November 13, 2017
Number 5:
Broncos are so bad, Peyton would rather watch Eli's team quit on him in person that spook Tom Brady.— SerpentWings (@SnekWings) November 13, 2017
Number 4:
Tom Brady MASSACRED the Broncos in their house & put up 41 points aka just another day in the office. Next victim, the Raiders.— King Ignacio (@kingxignacio) November 13, 2017
Number 3:
Patriots cruise past the Broncos to advance to 7-2 on the season! Tom Brady in the driver seat with 3 TD’s and 266 yardsNew England wins 41-16 over Denver #NEvsDEN pic.twitter.com/dcTBaQIuvV— Wicked Good Sports (@WickedGoodSprts) November 13, 2017
Number 2:
So nice of Tom Brady to pay the yearly visit to his sons, the Denver Broncos.— kam (@nikesonmyTWEET) November 13, 2017
Number 1:
"As a Centaur, I have a deep respect for and bond with the Broncos - not only as a true rival, but as a brother of a similar breed." --Tom Brady https://t.co/Gxbw8bUDUc#NEvsDEN#patriotsnation#gopats#letsgo#fmsah pic.twitter.com/6k9KylhElw— ๑Jai๑ (@NytFury) November 13, 2017
