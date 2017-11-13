More Twitter Reasons to Hate Tom Brady Fans

A screen capture from the latest edition of the TB Times — a fictional publication from a Tom Brady Facebook fan page.

What's worse than your Denver Broncos getting blown out again following a humiliating shellacking by the Philadelphia Eagles last week? Losing to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, whose fans took to Twitter in the aftermath of a 41-16 annihilation at Mile High Stadium on November 12 to gloat in ways that make the defeat hurt all the more.

Brady didn't top the Broncos by himself. He got a big assist from another mediocre performance by Denver quarterback/returning traitor Brock Osweiler and the Broncos special teams, whose specialty appears to be helping the opponents — this time by allowing a 103-yard kickoff return and a blocked punt, among other catastrophes.