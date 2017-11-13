 


A screen capture from the latest edition of the TB Times — a fictional publication from a Tom Brady Facebook fan page.
@TomBrady

More Twitter Reasons to Hate Tom Brady Fans

Michael Roberts | November 13, 2017 | 5:41am
What's worse than your Denver Broncos getting blown out again following a humiliating shellacking by the Philadelphia Eagles last week? Losing to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, whose fans took to Twitter in the aftermath of a 41-16 annihilation at Mile High Stadium on November 12 to gloat in ways that make the defeat hurt all the more.

Brady didn't top the Broncos by himself. He got a big assist from another mediocre performance by Denver quarterback/returning traitor Brock Osweiler and the Broncos special teams, whose specialty appears to be helping the opponents — this time by allowing a 103-yard kickoff return and a blocked punt, among other catastrophes.

Still, there's no denying that Brady took advantage of these gifts. His stats: 25 completions out of 34 attempts for 266 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions.

Afterward, Brady boosters were just as obnoxious as you'd fear/expect, gleefully rubbing salt into the Broncos wounds and repeatedly sharing a post from the TB Times, a fictional publication promoted by a Tom Brady Facebook fan page. The illustration in question depicts Brady as a centaur touting his respect for his "brother of a similar breed."

See this item and plenty of others that will fire up Denver loyalists in the Twitter countdown below.

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

