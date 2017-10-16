Tom Green Remembers How to Tie a Tie — Lucky for 9News, Which Hired Him

The day before the announcement that he'd been hired by 9News, Tom Green, who left a decade-and-a-half stint on Daybreak, the KWGN morning show, in May and has been off the air ever since, posted the photo above on his Facebook page along with a caption that reads, "I tied a tie today...wasn't sure I'd remember how. I'm kinda proud of myself."

Asked whether accomplishing this task was actually a struggle, Green admits, "I might have overstated that. In the four months I was out, I lost my favorite ability, which was the ability to say I couldn't go to something because I had to get up at 2:30 in the morning. That was stripped of me. This summer, I went to every wedding I wouldn't have been able to go to otherwise. So I wore ties."

He also became practically a full-time wildlife photographer, turning his Facebook timeline into its own little Animal Planet. The September 6 pic: hawks. September 14: red-winged blackbirds. September 24: a fox. September 28: pelicans. October 4: coyotes and a prairie dog. October 5: the butterflies known as painted ladies. And on October 9, frolicking deer of the sort he was framing up as he spoke with us a few days later.