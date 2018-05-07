DU Study Decries Denver Ordinances That Target the Homeless

The Homeless Advocacy Policy Project at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law has released a report that shows how some municipal ordinances in Colorado disproportionately affect homeless populations.

Researched and compiled by DU law students, “Too High a Price 2: Move On to Where?” is a followup to a study released in February 2016 that calculated how much money large cities in Colorado were spending to enforce laws that criminalize homelessness (which include such ordinances as camping bans, park curfews, limits on panhandling and bans on public urination).

The 2016 study raised concerns about the use of city resources with its eye-popping tabulation that five cities — Denver, Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins and Durango — had spent a combined $5.1 million enacting anti-homeless ordinances from 2010 through 2014. The study inspired state lawmakers to introduce Right to Rest bills for three sessions in a row at the State Capitol that aimed to do away with many of the anti-homeless ordinances mentioned in the DU report. The Right to Rest bills were voted down in committee every year, largely along party lines.