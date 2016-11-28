menu

Top 20 Angry Tweets Blaming Gary Kubiak for Broncos' Loss to Chiefs

Monday, November 28, 2016 at 6:43 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak explaining his controversial decision in a post-game press conference. Tweets and more below.
Even longtime Broncos fans may have a hard time thinking of a more agonizing regular-season defeat than Denver's 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last night — and in the minds of many, the reason has everything to do with Coach Gary Kubiak.

Allow us to set the stage. The Broncos took a 24-16 lead late in the fourth quarter thanks to a long touchdown pass hurled by quarterback Trevor Siemian, in what was arguably his best performance as a starter — but unexpectedly soft defense allowed the Chiefs to score a TD and a two-point conversion to send the contest into overtime. During the extra stanza, the Broncos settled for a field goal in their opening possession, then held Kansas City to a three-pointer, setting up a chance to win the next time they got the ball. But after moving to the Kansas City 44-yard-line, the Broncos stalled thanks in large part to highly dubious play-calling. A first-down run of the sort the Chiefs had been stuffing all game predictably failed, and on third down (following a batted ball), Kubiak and/or his braintrust ordered Siemian to go for broke instead of throwing underneath and setting up a shorter field goal bid. Result: an incompletion.

At that point, Kubiak could have chosen to go for it on fourth-and-ten by way of either a straight-up offensive play or a fake field-goal. Instead, he chose to have Brandon McManus try a 62-yarder that was almost impossible to make under the conditions, knowing full well that a miss would give the Chiefs the ball on their own 48 yard line — a spot that meant Kansas City really only needed a single first down plus a few extra yards in order to earn a much higher-percentage field goal attempt. And that's how it went down: McManus missed, while KC kicker Cairo Santos's boot caromed off an upright and through for the victory.

Afterward, Kubiak told reporters at a press conference that he was merely playing to win the game and things didn't work out. But there were several other smarter, better ways to be aggressive than the one he picked — which explains why Twitter practically exploded with vitriol over his decision.

Continue to check out the twenty most memorable tweets holding Kubiak responsible.

Number 1:

Number 2:

Number 3:

Number 4:

Number 5:

Number 6:

Number 7:

Number 8:

Number 9:

Number 10:

Continue to see ten more Twitter reactions to Gary Kubiak's controversial coaching decision in the Broncos' loss to the Chiefs.

