Top 20 Angry Tweets Blaming Gary Kubiak for Broncos' Loss to Chiefs

Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak explaining his controversial decision in a post-game press conference.

Even longtime Broncos fans may have a hard time thinking of a more agonizing regular-season defeat than Denver's 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last night — and in the minds of many, the reason has everything to do with Coach Gary Kubiak.

Allow us to set the stage. The Broncos took a 24-16 lead late in the fourth quarter thanks to a long touchdown pass hurled by quarterback Trevor Siemian, in what was arguably his best performance as a starter — but unexpectedly soft defense allowed the Chiefs to score a TD and a two-point conversion to send the contest into overtime. During the extra stanza, the Broncos settled for a field goal in their opening possession, then held Kansas City to a three-pointer, setting up a chance to win the next time they got the ball. But after moving to the Kansas City 44-yard-line, the Broncos stalled thanks in large part to highly dubious play-calling. A first-down run of the sort the Chiefs had been stuffing all game predictably failed, and on third down (following a batted ball), Kubiak and/or his braintrust ordered Siemian to go for broke instead of throwing underneath and setting up a shorter field goal bid. Result: an incompletion.

At that point, Kubiak could have chosen to go for it on fourth-and-ten by way of either a straight-up offensive play or a fake field-goal. Instead, he chose to have Brandon McManus try a 62-yarder that was almost impossible to make under the conditions, knowing full well that a miss would give the Chiefs the ball on their own 48 yard line — a spot that meant Kansas City really only needed a single first down plus a few extra yards in order to earn a much higher-percentage field goal attempt. And that's how it went down: McManus missed, while KC kicker Cairo Santos's boot caromed off an upright and through for the victory.

Afterward, Kubiak told reporters at a press conference that he was merely playing to win the game and things didn't work out. But there were several other smarter, better ways to be aggressive than the one he picked — which explains why Twitter practically exploded with vitriol over his decision.

Number 1:

What was #kubiak thinking? Stupid call! @Broncos found every way to lose the game. Stupid. Stupid. Stupid. pic.twitter.com/8H9bzTy0cK — Wael Adi (@waeladi) November 28, 2016

Number 2:

Fucking Kubiak why the hell would you not just go for it what the fuck — Dada (@DadaTheDetri) November 28, 2016

Number 3:

@LightskinJesuSP I WANT KUBIAK'S HEAD ON A FUCKING PIKE WHAT THE FUCK WAS THAT FUCKING 62 YARD ATTEMPT FUCK MY ASS — Christmas Zuccubus (@theragingautist) November 28, 2016

Number 4:

Gary kubiak :Let's go and punt for the tie at least

Inner thought: Nah bruh go fuck up the season and try a field goal!



#DenverBroncos pic.twitter.com/oxXB4dtM4Q — Dom (@LookItsDomo) November 28, 2016

Number 5:

Yeah; D played too loose late, but this loss is on Kubiak. Coaches have to manage the game; that was disgusting FUCK FUCK FUCK#broncos #snf — Sunil Awasthi (@sa9321) November 28, 2016

Number 6:

That was a tough game #Broncos. Thanks for that horrible FG attempt at 62 yards what the actual fuck Kubiak!?! He's not Elam. — Elizabeth (@lizzlybear2u) November 28, 2016

Number 7:

If you're calling Kubiak an idiot for the FG attempt, you're an idiot. To quote the great Herm Edwards, "HELLO!! You play to win the game!" pic.twitter.com/SnDTn3dEwc — Iowa still sucks (@Brus_Almighty) November 28, 2016

Number 8:

Gary Kubiak is an idiot. Who the fuck told him a 62 YARD field goal was a good idea?!? You're the reason why you guys lost tonight #KCvsDEN — Jake Speakman (@Jake_diesel12) November 28, 2016

Number 9:

Gary Kubiak:

Fuck Boy - Type of guy who does shit that generally pisses the population of the earth off all the time. — Maham M. (@M__Mohsin) November 28, 2016

Number 10:

ARRRGH FUCK YOU KUBIAK WHAT THE FUCK WERE YOU THINKING GOING FOR A 62 YARDER YOU MOTHER PUSS BUCKET!!! — Robert Tony Berry (@RobTonyBerry) November 28, 2016

