Top 20 Colorado Tweets About Trump Win — and Tie-Ins to Pot, Assisted Suicide

Early on election day, we published a lighthearted list headlined "Ten Ways Colorado May Be Different If Donald Trump Is Elected President."

Twenty-four hours later, after Trump triumphed over rival Hillary Clinton nationwide (though not in Colorado), supporters of The Donald remain in a laughing mood. But those who opposed him have reacted to his victory with shock and dismay.

These varied reactions are reflected in our choices for the most memorable Colorado-related tweets about the presidential results — a mixture of pros and cons.

As you'll see, plenty of the tweeters make a connection between the Trump win and Colorado's passage of Proposition 106, a measure legalizing end-of-life options. In addition, there are numerous references to marijuana; clearly, some people think surviving the next four years will be easier if they're stoned the whole time.

Count down our top twenty picks below.

Number 20:

Colorado says yes to assisted suicide and Trump gives people a reason for it. https://t.co/FnJmK1BM04 — Andrey Dunnigan (@nikonical) November 9, 2016

Number 19:

@TimGettys I feel Trump is good for the nation. Even though Colorado voted Hillary, Trump speaks more for my state. — Justin Marion (@JustinMarion8) November 9, 2016

Number 18:

#UNFUCKINGBELIEVABLE. #Trump'ed



The sane west, and Colorado and a few other places, were not to blame for this. https://t.co/1IORIJ99dR — Pres-Elect Trump (@realDoneldsRump) November 9, 2016

Number 17:

Number 16:

Trump won stupid fucks, but what really pisses me off you Colorado Fucks voted to raise min wage! You stupid fucks! — Saul Blanco (@_el_ausente) November 9, 2016

Number 15:

IM ASHAMED THAT COLORADO WENT FOR CLINTON .HERE IN RURAL COL, WE WENT FOR TRUMP ! MUST BE THE IMPLANTS FROM CALIFORNIA THAT DID THAT ! — Crusader (@RodgersColorado) November 9, 2016

Number 14:

I give up, world is going to shit so I'm moving to Colorado to get high and die by my own rights!!!! #f-u-trump — kb32738 (@kb32738) November 9, 2016

Number 13:

I joked a lot about Trump being President. I said, if he won, I'd move to Colorado and remain stoned for four... https://t.co/u5j8QrXWFr — Susan Nilon (@SusanNilon) November 9, 2016

Number 12:

Well, Trump won. Colorado legalized assisted suicide.. pic.twitter.com/qM7ECZxqTA — Դավիթ (David) (@DaviddNakashian) November 9, 2016

Number 11:

I have a brother in Colorado, a sister in Boston, and a career to worry about. Forgive me if I can't find trump jokes and memes funny. — Khadija (@kadijabm) November 9, 2016

