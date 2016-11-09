menu

Top 20 Colorado Tweets About Trump Win — and Tie-Ins to Pot, Assisted Suicide

Top 20 Colorado Tweets About Trump Win — and Tie-Ins to Pot, Assisted Suicide

Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 6:53 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
A popular meme currently flying around on Twitter. Tweets and more below.
A popular meme currently flying around on Twitter. Tweets and more below.
Twitter
A A

Early on election day, we published a lighthearted list headlined "Ten Ways Colorado May Be Different If Donald Trump Is Elected President."

Twenty-four hours later, after Trump triumphed over rival Hillary Clinton nationwide (though not in Colorado), supporters of The Donald remain in a laughing mood. But those who opposed him have reacted to his victory with shock and dismay.

These varied reactions are reflected in our choices for the most memorable Colorado-related tweets about the presidential results — a mixture of pros and cons.

As you'll see, plenty of the tweeters make a connection between the Trump win and Colorado's passage of Proposition 106, a measure legalizing end-of-life options. In addition, there are numerous references to marijuana; clearly, some people think surviving the next four years will be easier if they're stoned the whole time.

Count down our top twenty picks below.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Continue to see our choices for the ten most memorable Colorado-related tweets in the wake of Donald Trump's election as president.

