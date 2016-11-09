Top 20 Colorado Tweets About Trump Win — and Tie-Ins to Pot, Assisted Suicide
Early on election day, we published a lighthearted list headlined "Ten Ways Colorado May Be Different If Donald Trump Is Elected President."
Twenty-four hours later, after Trump triumphed over rival Hillary Clinton nationwide (though not in Colorado), supporters of The Donald remain in a laughing mood. But those who opposed him have reacted to his victory with shock and dismay.
These varied reactions are reflected in our choices for the most memorable Colorado-related tweets about the presidential results — a mixture of pros and cons.
As you'll see, plenty of the tweeters make a connection between the Trump win and Colorado's passage of Proposition 106, a measure legalizing end-of-life options. In addition, there are numerous references to marijuana; clearly, some people think surviving the next four years will be easier if they're stoned the whole time.
Upcoming Events
-
Denver Broncos v Raiders HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 2:25pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 2:25pm
-
Denver Outlaws / Major League Lacrosse All Star Game
TicketsSat., Dec. 29, 6:00pm
Count down our top twenty picks below.
Number 20:
Colorado says yes to assisted suicide and Trump gives people a reason for it. https://t.co/FnJmK1BM04— Andrey Dunnigan (@nikonical) November 9, 2016
Number 19:
@TimGettys I feel Trump is good for the nation. Even though Colorado voted Hillary, Trump speaks more for my state.— Justin Marion (@JustinMarion8) November 9, 2016
Number 18:
#UNFUCKINGBELIEVABLE. #Trump'ed— Pres-Elect Trump (@realDoneldsRump) November 9, 2016
The sane west, and Colorado and a few other places, were not to blame for this. https://t.co/1IORIJ99dR
Number 17:
Good call America. You didn't Dump #Trump. Pic captured in #Durango #Colorado #AmericaDecides #ShockTheWorld pic.twitter.com/GhVOWBK1th— davidMbyrne.com (@ByrneDavidM) November 9, 2016
Number 16:
Trump won stupid fucks, but what really pisses me off you Colorado Fucks voted to raise min wage! You stupid fucks!— Saul Blanco (@_el_ausente) November 9, 2016
Number 15:
IM ASHAMED THAT COLORADO WENT FOR CLINTON .HERE IN RURAL COL, WE WENT FOR TRUMP ! MUST BE THE IMPLANTS FROM CALIFORNIA THAT DID THAT !— Crusader (@RodgersColorado) November 9, 2016
Number 14:
I give up, world is going to shit so I'm moving to Colorado to get high and die by my own rights!!!! #f-u-trump— kb32738 (@kb32738) November 9, 2016
Number 13:
I joked a lot about Trump being President. I said, if he won, I'd move to Colorado and remain stoned for four... https://t.co/u5j8QrXWFr— Susan Nilon (@SusanNilon) November 9, 2016
Number 12:
Well, Trump won. Colorado legalized assisted suicide.. pic.twitter.com/qM7ECZxqTA— Դավիթ (David) (@DaviddNakashian) November 9, 2016
Number 11:
I have a brother in Colorado, a sister in Boston, and a career to worry about. Forgive me if I can't find trump jokes and memes funny.— Khadija (@kadijabm) November 9, 2016
Continue to see our choices for the ten most memorable Colorado-related tweets in the wake of Donald Trump's election as president.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Chiefs HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Nov. 27, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Patriots HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!