Top 20 F-Bomb Tweets From Pissed-Off Saints Fans After Bizarre Broncos Win

Did Will Parks step out of bounds prior to a two-point score in yesterday's Broncos-Saints game? The referees said there wasn't enough evidence to overturn the on-field ruling. Tweets and more below. NFL via YouTube

There have been plenty of times this season when unexpected Broncos wins left fans of the opposing team shocked and angry, as the Twitter eruptions after Denver victories over the Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this season demonstrate.

But if anything, the responses by lovers of the New Orleans Saints after their squad's 25-23 loss to the Broncos yesterday was even more splenetic.

How did they react to safety Justin Simmons blocking an extra point that would have given Drew Brees and company a one-point lead with under ninety seconds to go and Will Parks returning it for a two-point score that was upheld despite the Saints' belief that he stepped out of bounds?

It can be summed up in one word — and it stars with "F."

Continue to count down our choices for the twenty most memorable f-bomb tweets dropped in the wake of this controversial (and, from a Broncos booster's perspective, miraculous) play.

Number 20:

Fuck the broncos and the refs pic.twitter.com/ShsKykG5PG — JB (@JSWAGHall) November 14, 2016

Number 19:

Broncos came into my house, ripped out my hopes and stomped on them. Fuck them. — Gabe (Saints 4-5?) (@GabeWhoDat) November 14, 2016

Number 18:

How the FUCK did the officials not see that Broncos player was out — Buckeye Babe (@brunettebabe181) November 14, 2016

Number 17:

Number 16:

3️⃣5️⃣



fuck da broncos y'all cheated and y'all man stepped out so yea but u my man and keep grinding ona field sir ‼️ — @shelovemyycurls) November 14, 2016

Number 15:

Fuck Broncos fans. pic.twitter.com/3eMzxGNGLf — He was out of bounds (@CHRISTIANS_ODD) November 13, 2016

Number 14:

Fuck the NFL and the broncos https://t.co/2zvJzrZQq6 — Artsy Fartsy (@HuntaaMorgan) November 13, 2016

Number 13:

Exactly. But it's still fuck the Broncos and anybody who praises a fluke win. Lol https://t.co/kAyKXND2oC — Kirs_10 (@KirstenDeneen) November 13, 2016

Number 12:

Fuck DA Broncos ! — Major Voodoo Passion (@DelAmosFinest) November 13, 2016

Number 11:

Side Note: Fuck the god damn Broncos. — Yella Dude (@HellaBandwidth) November 13, 2016

Continue for the ten most memorable f-bomb tweets from Saints fans after yesterday's bizarre Broncos win.