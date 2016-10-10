menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Top 20 Paxton Lynch-Sucks Tweets

Monday, October 10, 2016 at 6:51 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Paxton Lynch after throwing a third-quarter interception in yesterday's Broncos loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Twitter reaction below.
Paxton Lynch after throwing a third-quarter interception in yesterday's Broncos loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Twitter reaction below.
NFL via YouTube
A A

The headline of our first post about Paxton Lynch, the Broncos' number-one draft pick this past April, reads, "Meet Paxton Lynch: Broncos' Star QB of the Future or the Next Tim Tebow?"

Yesterday, during his first start — a desultory 23-16 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons that wasn't nearly as close as the final score suggests — Lynch looked a lot more like Timmy than Peyton Manning in his prime. Far too many of his passes sailed on him or were otherwise uncatchable, and he displayed so little pocket presence that he made the Falcons defense look like the one that made the Broncos Super Bowl champions in February.

Of course, it's far too early to hit the panic button, but plenty of Broncos fans essentially did that by way of their Twitter account's "tweet" button. The resulting messages sound every bit as angry as those sent in recent weeks by boosters of the Panthers, Bengals, Colts and Buccaneers — the previous four opponents Denver dispatched leading up to Sunday's reality check.

The good news: The Broncos are back on the field Thursday against the Chargers, and a victory over the hated Philip Rivers — not to mention the anticipated return of quarterback Trevor Siemien, whose stature was definitely improved by Lynch's lousy performance — will reassure citizens of Broncos Nation that the future is still bright.

Upcoming Events

Continue to count down our picks for the twenty most memorable Paxton Lynch-sucks tweets.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Related Stories


In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >