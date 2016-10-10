Top 20 Paxton Lynch-Sucks Tweets
Paxton Lynch after throwing a third-quarter interception in yesterday's Broncos loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Twitter reaction below.
NFL via YouTube
The headline of our first post about Paxton Lynch, the Broncos' number-one draft pick this past April, reads, "Meet Paxton Lynch: Broncos' Star QB of the Future or the Next Tim Tebow?"
Yesterday, during his first start — a desultory 23-16 home loss to the Atlanta Falcons that wasn't nearly as close as the final score suggests — Lynch looked a lot more like Timmy than Peyton Manning in his prime. Far too many of his passes sailed on him or were otherwise uncatchable, and he displayed so little pocket presence that he made the Falcons defense look like the one that made the Broncos Super Bowl champions in February.
Of course, it's far too early to hit the panic button, but plenty of Broncos fans essentially did that by way of their Twitter account's "tweet" button. The resulting messages sound every bit as angry as those sent in recent weeks by boosters of the Panthers, Bengals, Colts and Buccaneers — the previous four opponents Denver dispatched leading up to Sunday's reality check.
The good news: The Broncos are back on the field Thursday against the Chargers, and a victory over the hated Philip Rivers — not to mention the anticipated return of quarterback Trevor Siemien, whose stature was definitely improved by Lynch's lousy performance — will reassure citizens of Broncos Nation that the future is still bright.
Continue to count down our picks for the twenty most memorable Paxton Lynch-sucks tweets.
Number 20:
Our defense sucks and we assaulted Paxton Lynch like he was a stranded Hawaiian Tropic girl in Trump Tower— Anthony Pace (@RelentlessPace) October 9, 2016
Number 19:
It's funny how I liked tebow,but I think paxton looks like tebow tbh.And I think paxton sucks lol. Prob cause i was desperate for a qb then.— gobroncos tbh (@BroncoSiemian) October 10, 2016
Number 18:
Paxton Lynch sucks. Realize that #BroncosCountry— Andy (@geraceandy) October 9, 2016
Number 17:
well Paxton sucks... WE WANT TREVOR— Quinn O'Melia (@Quinno1823) October 9, 2016
Number 16:
The falcons aren't good, paxton just sucks ass— Ty SamTRASHilo (@JuanPieceOfCake) October 9, 2016
Number 15:
Paxton sucks ass. Go back to the bench on Thursday— Josh Urdiales (@jazzysmooth21) October 9, 2016
Number 14:
Denver Broncos just called me in to finish the 4th quarter for em since Paxton sucks— Chef_boyarD-ham (@dham_hines) October 9, 2016
Number 13:
hopefully trevor siemian comes back next game cause paxton lynch sucks— drew (@drewalgorri1) October 9, 2016
Number 12:
people say its our OLINE but how fuckin long do u expect them to hold up when Paxton isnt finding an open WR.... He fuckin sucks!— BRONCOS BUM™ (@CompetentNFLyst) October 9, 2016
Number 11:
Paxton Lynch sucks...I knew that last year when Temple wiped the floor with him...Big doofus— Stoned Philly Fan (@StonedPhillyFan) October 9, 2016
