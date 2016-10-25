menu

Top 20 Tweets About $72M Loser Brock Osweiler After Broncos Crush Texans

Tour the Six Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Denver Right Now


Top 20 Tweets About $72M Loser Brock Osweiler After Broncos Crush Texans

Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 6:41 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
The headline on the Daily Snark post utilizing this NFL Memes image: "Houston Man Accused of Robbing Local Football Team Of $72 Million." Tweets and more below.
NFL Memes Facebook page
I'm not proud of it, but I have to admit: I've never wished more professional ill on a football player than I do on Brock Osweiler.

Although Osweiler was erratic during his fill-in stints under center in Denver last year, the supposed heir apparent as Broncos quarterback did well enough to suggest that the squad had a succession plan in place for the fast-approaching day when Peyton Manning would retire to TV-commercial supremacy. But then Osweiler pulled a pout after coach Gary Kubiak pulled him for Manning just in time for the team's Super Bowl run — and instead of consoling himself with the knowledge that he was about to be handed the keys to a championship team poised to do more damage, he inked a $72 million off-season pact with the Houston Texans and has spent the months since then lying in an incredibly two-faced manner about the reasons why.

For that reason, I couldn't have been more pleased by Osweiler's astonishing mediocrity in the Broncos' 27-9 victory over the Texans last night — a game in which he threw for just sixty yards prior to garbage time and committed what might be the first perfect-spiral fumble in NFL history. (I'm not certain the referees got that last call right, but I was thrilled by their decision anyhow.) The only thing that would have made it better was a game-ending Von Miller sack. Maybe next time.

During and after the contest, Twitter Nation lashed Osweiler about the gulf between his compensation and his performance, and the resulting quips and clips are absolutely hilarious — if you're a Broncos fan, that is. Continue to see our twenty favorites, and be sure to click on the videos. You'll be glad you did.

Continue to see our picks for the ten most memorable tweets about Brock Osweiler after the Broncos' victory over the Texans last night.

