Top 20 Tweets About $72M Loser Brock Osweiler After Broncos Crush Texans

The headline on the Daily Snark post utilizing this NFL Memes image: "Houston Man Accused of Robbing Local Football Team Of $72 Million." Tweets and more below. NFL Memes Facebook page

I'm not proud of it, but I have to admit: I've never wished more professional ill on a football player than I do on Brock Osweiler.

Although Osweiler was erratic during his fill-in stints under center in Denver last year, the supposed heir apparent as Broncos quarterback did well enough to suggest that the squad had a succession plan in place for the fast-approaching day when Peyton Manning would retire to TV-commercial supremacy. But then Osweiler pulled a pout after coach Gary Kubiak pulled him for Manning just in time for the team's Super Bowl run — and instead of consoling himself with the knowledge that he was about to be handed the keys to a championship team poised to do more damage, he inked a $72 million off-season pact with the Houston Texans and has spent the months since then lying in an incredibly two-faced manner about the reasons why.

For that reason, I couldn't have been more pleased by Osweiler's astonishing mediocrity in the Broncos' 27-9 victory over the Texans last night — a game in which he threw for just sixty yards prior to garbage time and committed what might be the first perfect-spiral fumble in NFL history. (I'm not certain the referees got that last call right, but I was thrilled by their decision anyhow.) The only thing that would have made it better was a game-ending Von Miller sack. Maybe next time.

During and after the contest, Twitter Nation lashed Osweiler about the gulf between his compensation and his performance, and the resulting quips and clips are absolutely hilarious — if you're a Broncos fan, that is. Continue to see our twenty favorites, and be sure to click on the videos. You'll be glad you did.

Number 20:

Brock Osweiler ladies and gentleman. The $72 million dollar man. #HOUvsDEN pic.twitter.com/YGiHCarjY9 — Emily (@ejweeks) October 25, 2016

Number 19:

How do you waste $72 million? @bosweiler17 Brock Osweiler the fucking traitor fuck you dude — Stephen Campbell (@madcat033) October 25, 2016

Number 18:

Brock Osweiler's agent should be our next US president simply for getting THAT garbageman $72 million. — Toylar loves Hillary (@BrettJohnson91) October 25, 2016

Number 17:

After tonights game it's definitive that Brock Osweiler is NOT worth 72 million dollars!! #NFL #HoustonTexans — #BeatsbySupreme (@supremedj) October 25, 2016

Number 16:

#Texans trying to take back that $72 Million from Brock Osweiler like... pic.twitter.com/echESnFCv6 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 25, 2016

Number 15:

For 72 million dollars, I could invent a robot that throws better than Brock Osweiler lately. Good going #Broncos (on many fronts)! — False Flash (@Flasshe) October 25, 2016

Number 14:

Brock Osweiler is the worst thing 72 million dollars has ever bought #facts — Levi Garrett (@clayton_levi) October 25, 2016

Number 13:

The Texans are dumb asf... Brock osweiler is no where near worth a 72 million dollar contract... gaaaaaaaaaaaarbage — starlizzle (@_starlaangel) October 25, 2016

Number 12:

72 million dollars. That's how much the Texans paid for the absolute trash quarterback named Brock Osweiler. What a pity. #USCAISMS — Scott Yarmoff (@thescottyarmoff) October 25, 2016

Number 11:

When the Texans sign Brock Osweiler to a $72 million deal and make you look good. #MNF pic.twitter.com/CZeQFSO4bR — Austin Chesshire (@AustinChesshire) October 25, 2016

