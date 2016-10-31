Top 20 Tweets About Chargers Cry Baby Philip Rivers After Broncos' Revenge Win
San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers grimacing after his final incompletion against the Denver Broncos yesterday. Tweets and more below.
NFL via YouTube
Two weeks ago, your Denver Broncos turned in a so pathetic a performance against the San Diego Chargers that fans on Twitter were ready to throw young quarterback Trevor Siemian under the nearest road grader.
But it was a different story after yesterday's 27-19 Denver win — a revenge game made all the sweeter by the amount of time Chargers cry-baby QB Philip Rivers spent either face down in the turf or upright and complaining to referees about the terrible things that were being done to him.
Granted, the path to a Broncos victory wasn't a smooth one. The sideline collision that sent Denver defensive coach Wade Philips to the hospital sent a collective shock through the Mile High masses (subsequent reports have suggested that he'll be just fine), and Siemian's red-zone woes continued by way of two drives that petered out into field goals rather than resulting in touchdowns.
But the final results ultimately obliterated the negatives in much the same way that Denver pass rushers punished Rivers, the man Broncos boosters love to hate more than just about any other player in the league. Tom Brady is his only real competition.
Continue to check out the twenty most memorable tweets related to crying a Philip Rivers.
Number 20:
The kids learned an important lesson today: Philip Rivers is a cry baby #SDvsDEN pic.twitter.com/bikCvrnZWj— Kelly Lombardo (@kellenator) October 30, 2016
Number 19:
Watching Philip Rivers complain to the refs after *every negative play* gives me almost as much joy as Rex Ryan's sad face. #Pats #Broncos— Jason Cole (@WickedSmaht) October 30, 2016
Number 18:
Whiny ass QB club: #TomBrady, #PhilipRivers and @CameronNewton - am I missing any? Go play baseball....— Ann B (@wildannie1969) October 30, 2016
Number 17:
Awesome!!! Screw Philip Rivers!!! Whiny baby— Ya Boy Prez T (@YaBoyPrezT) October 30, 2016
Number 16:
I can't stand Philip Rivers #crybaby— Dustin (@dustindoan99) October 30, 2016
Number 15:
There's the cry-baby, pick-throwing Philip Rivers we all know and love.— madison (@whoseyourMADIE) October 30, 2016
Number 14:
#Broncos Is there anything Philip Rivers WONT cry to the ref about?! @Broncos #Whiny pic.twitter.com/92N0ZHNzfo— Cap's Shield © (@VirgilCole) October 30, 2016
Number 13:
I dislike Philip Rivers so much.— CaptainBronco (@CaptainBronco) October 30, 2016
Is it too much to ask for like 15 sacks on that bolo tie wearing, cry baby piece of
Number 12:
Does any other player in the NFL cry and complain as much as Philip Rivers?— Haley Brogren (@HaleyBrogren) October 30, 2016
Number 11:
Philip Rivers has got to be the most cry baby quarterback ever. Always in the refs ear whining! #BRONCOSCOUNTRY— Carey (@young007) October 30, 2016
Continue to keep counting down the twenty most memorable cry-baby Philip Rivers tweets following the Broncos' revenge win yesterday.Next Page
