Top 20 Tweets About Chargers Crybaby Philip Rivers After Broncos' Revenge Win

San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers grimacing after his final incompletion against the Denver Broncos yesterday. Tweets and more below. NFL via YouTube

Two weeks ago, your Denver Broncos turned in so pathetic a performance against the San Diego Chargers that fans on Twitter were ready to throw young quarterback Trevor Siemian under the nearest road grader.

But it was a different story after yesterday's 27-19 Denver win — a revenge game made all the sweeter by the amount of time Chargers crybaby QB Philip Rivers spent either face down in the turf or upright and complaining to referees about the terrible things that were being done to him.

Granted, the path to a Broncos victory wasn't a smooth one. The sideline collision that sent Denver defensive coach Wade Philips to the hospital sent a collective shock through the Mile High masses (subsequent reports have suggested that he'll be just fine), and Siemian's red-zone woes continued by way of two drives that petered out into field goals rather than resulting in touchdowns.

But the final results ultimately obliterated the negatives in much the same way that Denver pass rushers punished Rivers, the man Broncos boosters love to hate more than just about any other player in the league. Tom Brady is his only real competition.

Continue to check out the twenty most memorable tweets related to a crying Philip Rivers.

Number 20:

The kids learned an important lesson today: Philip Rivers is a cry baby #SDvsDEN pic.twitter.com/bikCvrnZWj — Kelly Lombardo (@kellenator) October 30, 2016

Number 19:

Watching Philip Rivers complain to the refs after *every negative play* gives me almost as much joy as Rex Ryan's sad face. #Pats #Broncos — Jason Cole (@WickedSmaht) October 30, 2016

Number 18:

Whiny ass QB club: #TomBrady, #PhilipRivers and @CameronNewton - am I missing any? Go play baseball.... — Ann B (@wildannie1969) October 30, 2016

Number 17:

Awesome!!! Screw Philip Rivers!!! Whiny baby — Ya Boy Prez T (@YaBoyPrezT) October 30, 2016

Number 16:

I can't stand Philip Rivers #crybaby — Dustin (@dustindoan99) October 30, 2016

Number 15:

There's the cry-baby, pick-throwing Philip Rivers we all know and love. — madison (@whoseyourMADIE) October 30, 2016

Number 14:

Number 13:

I dislike Philip Rivers so much.



Is it too much to ask for like 15 sacks on that bolo tie wearing, cry baby piece of — CaptainBronco (@CaptainBronco) October 30, 2016

Number 12:

Does any other player in the NFL cry and complain as much as Philip Rivers? — Haley Brogren (@HaleyBrogren) October 30, 2016

Number 11:

Philip Rivers has got to be the most cry baby quarterback ever. Always in the refs ear whining! #BRONCOSCOUNTRY — Carey (@young007) October 30, 2016

