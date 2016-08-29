Top 20 Tweets About New Broncos Starting Quarterback...Trevor Siemian?

Presumptive starting quarterback Trevor Siemian entering the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night. Tweets below. NFL via YouTube

On Saturday night, August 27, I had the pleasure of watching the Denver Broncos take on the Los Angeles Rams from the south stands of what continues to be known as Sports Authority Field at Mile High — although probably not for much longer. And to my surprise, fans don't seem panicked at the prospect of a quarterback from Northwestern starting for the team.

I know. Having attended Northwestern, I'm as shocked as anyone. Maybe more so.

Although Trevor Siemian looked competent at best during Denver's 17-9 victory over the Rams, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak will almost certainly name him the starter this week — perhaps as early as today. Time will tell if this move will be a good thing or a disaster. But that's the bizarre situation in which the defending Super Bowl champs find themselves.

Twitter Nation is still coming to grips with the Siemian situation. In fact, plenty of tweeters have yet to figure out how to spell his name, with quite a few of them opting for ape-friendly "Simian."

No more monkey business. Here are our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about the Broncos quarterback situation, including the likelihood that veteran Mark Sanchez will either be cut or forced to take a smaller salary.

Number 20:

2015 7th round pick Trevor Siemian is so much better than #1 pick #Goff. For all #Rams gave up for Goff, he should be MUCH better. #LAvsDEN — Jeanette Scherrer (@Jmamaspesh) August 28, 2016

Number 19:

If Trevor Siemian is indeed #Broncos QB starter, Denver's offense will be boring: https://t.co/1NZASuhgwI — Rich Kurtzman (@RichKurtzman) August 28, 2016

Number 18:

I remember when Trevor Siemian was the odd man out to win the @Broncos starting job, now he looks like he'll be the starter — anthony (@anthonylanda_) August 28, 2016

Number 17:

Trevor Simien should be the #Broncos starter. — Caleb Wahlgren (@kdiggs74) August 28, 2016

Number 16:

@RoryRoth Trevor by very little lol. These Qbs are gonna drive me crazy this year — Broncos_21 (@Broncos_21) August 28, 2016

Number 15:

@Broncos so looking to Trevor failing. Makes no sense. Either start vet who obviously played better or get Lynch's bumps over with — Shazam K. O'Brien (@NYJET_Prime) August 29, 2016

Number 14:

Trevor Siemian should get the week 1 start for @Broncos — Carl (@carlsev) August 28, 2016

Number 13:

Number 12:

I will laugh my ass off if the Broncos decide to cut Sanchez — Cassius Clay8️⃣5️⃣ (@KingTerveen85) August 29, 2016

Number 11:

So, after watching Manning documentary, nothing to fear..after all we have Siemian , Lynch, and Sanchez #timeline #Broncos — Eddie Saliman (@esaliman) August 29, 2016

