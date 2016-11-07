Top 20 Tweets About Who Is and Isn't to Blame for Broncos' Lame Loss to Raiders

Demaryius Thomas and Trevor Siemian as the truth about the Broncos' loss to the Raiders last night is beginning to sink in. Tweets and more below. NFL via YouTube

The Broncos' 30-20 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday Night Football wasn't nearly as close as the score indicates.

The Raiders dominated the contest from start to finish, and Denver's shortcomings were evident in all phases of the game. Quarterback Trevor Siemian started slowly and proved singularly unable to inspire a meaningful comeback. Meanwhile, the injury-riddled defense, which was left on the field far too long thanks to offensive ineptitude, gave up a staggering 223 yards in rushing to a squad with a previously pedestrian ground game and committed penalties aplenty at the worst times possible — three of them coming on the Raiders' last scoring drive.

Fans on Twitter were apoplectic about the performance, with many of them casting blame for the loss in a variety of directions.

Who were the most frequent targets of this ire? Find out below — and we hope the hilarious number one makes you feel a little bit better.

Number 20:

Broncos fans truly take no responsibility when their team plays like shit. They just blame blame blame and blame everything around them — Kobe (@kobehiggz) November 7, 2016

Number 19:

I think Chris Harris Jr. is about ready to take a swing at a ref, and I can't really blame him. #Broncos #Raiders #DENvsOAK — Christopher Stephano (@cjstephanoAITC) November 7, 2016

Number 18:

@Broncos do you blame us as fans ? Come on now.... — Manda (@bemine_already) November 7, 2016

Number 17:

Not every Broncos fan is going to blame the Refs because the O Line played horrible, the defense weren't stopping the run or the pass. — Ricardo Vargas (@Richie_Vargas17) November 7, 2016

Number 16:

But seriously, I can't sit here as a grown man & blame the refs when the Raiders ran the ball down our throat for 220+ #Broncos — DominizZzle (@DominizZzle) November 7, 2016

Number 15:

@Broncos I still love you guys, and I'm not gonna blame it all on the refs, but you guys have to get better — kevin (@KXNGkp) November 7, 2016

Number 14:

@Kingofthabear @ESPNNFL @RAIDERS broncos couldn't block or cover all night, weak ass team don't blame the refs for having No Skills. — Ivan Darko (@TheIvanDarko) November 7, 2016

Number 13:

Broncos played like garbage on both sides of the ball. Blame penalties all you want, but the team looked downright sloppy. — Asa (@DandyAnderson12) November 7, 2016

Number 12:

Number 11: