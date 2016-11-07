menu

Top 20 Tweets About Who Is and Isn't to Blame for Broncos' Lame Loss to Raiders

Top 20 Tweets About Who Is and Isn't to Blame for Broncos' Lame Loss to Raiders

Monday, November 7, 2016 at 6:38 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Demaryius Thomas and Trevor Siemian as the truth about the Broncos' loss to the Raiders last night is beginning to sink in. Tweets and more below.
Demaryius Thomas and Trevor Siemian as the truth about the Broncos' loss to the Raiders last night is beginning to sink in.
NFL via YouTube
The Broncos' 30-20 loss to the Oakland Raiders on Sunday Night Football wasn't nearly as close as the score indicates.

The Raiders dominated the contest from start to finish, and Denver's shortcomings were evident in all phases of the game. Quarterback Trevor Siemian started slowly and proved singularly unable to inspire a meaningful comeback. Meanwhile, the injury-riddled defense, which was left on the field far too long thanks to offensive ineptitude, gave up a staggering 223 yards in rushing to a squad with a previously pedestrian ground game and committed penalties aplenty at the worst times possible — three of them coming on the Raiders' last scoring drive.

Fans on Twitter were apoplectic about the performance, with many of them casting blame for the loss in a variety of directions.

Who were the most frequent targets of this ire? Find out below — and we hope the hilarious number one makes you feel a little bit better.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

