Telling Suicidal Inmate to "Just Die" and 9 Other Deputy Discipline Cases


Top 20 Tweets by Panthers Fans Incredibly Pissed at How Their Team Lost to Broncos

Friday, September 9, 2016 at 6:40 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano seconds after missing what would have been a game-winning kick. Tweets and more below.
Okay, admit it: You hoped your Denver Broncos would win last night's NFL season-opening Super Bowl rematch with the Carolina Panthers, but you didn't really think it would happen.

And who could blame you? After all, Denver's starting quarterback was Trevor Siemian, a seventh-round pick from Northwestern (a school I attended — so I know how weird that is) who had never thrown a pass in a previous regular season game. When Siemian tossed two picks (supplemented by a fumble courtesy of Devontae Booker in his first carry) against a Panthers squad ultra-motivated by having to watch the Broncos celebrate their Super Bowl 50 victory in pre-game ceremonies, anyone would have thought the deal was done.

But no: Siemian shook off his mistakes to lead Denver back from a ten-point deficit, and the vaunted defense tightened up in the second half, holding QB Cam Newton and Carolina to a single field goal until the final seconds. That's when kicker Graham Gano lined up for a fifty-yard boot, which he made after a time out taken to ice him, then missed wide left when it counted. Final score: Denver 21, Carolina 20.

Afterward, Panthers fans on Twitter absolutely freaked out, with much of their vitriol aimed at Gano. Below are twenty memorable examples. If you're offended by profanity, avoid them. If you're okay with it, especially if it's being spewed by livid Carolina boosters, read on.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Continue to keep counting down the top tweets by Panthers fans pissed at how their team lost to the Broncos.


