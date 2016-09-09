Top 20 Tweets by Panthers Fans Incredibly Pissed at How Their Team Lost to Broncos

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano seconds after missing what would have been a game-winning kick. Tweets and more below. YouTube

Okay, admit it: You hoped your Denver Broncos would win last night's NFL season-opening Super Bowl rematch with the Carolina Panthers, but you didn't really think it would happen.

And who could blame you? After all, Denver's starting quarterback was Trevor Siemian, a seventh-round pick from Northwestern (a school I attended — so I know how weird that is) who had never thrown a pass in a previous regular season game. When Siemian tossed two picks (supplemented by a fumble courtesy of Devontae Booker in his first carry) against a Panthers squad ultra-motivated by having to watch the Broncos celebrate their Super Bowl 50 victory in pre-game ceremonies, anyone would have thought the deal was done.

But no: Siemian shook off his mistakes to lead Denver back from a ten-point deficit, and the vaunted defense tightened up in the second half, holding QB Cam Newton and Carolina to a single field goal until the final seconds. That's when kicker Graham Gano lined up for a fifty-yard boot, which he made after a time out taken to ice him, then missed wide left when it counted. Final score: Denver 21, Carolina 20.

Afterward, Panthers fans on Twitter absolutely freaked out, with much of their vitriol aimed at Gano. Below are twenty memorable examples. If you're offended by profanity, avoid them. If you're okay with it, especially if it's being spewed by livid Carolina boosters, read on.

Number 20:

How angry I am my kicker Graham Gano missed that 50 yard (5 point) field goal #FantasyFootball #CARvsDEN #CARvsDEN pic.twitter.com/iSIyx13fjn — Frank Ybarra (@frankybarra20) September 9, 2016

Number 19:

@Panthers24_7 i am sick and tired of seeing Gano miss or get blocked. What a shit game. #Pissed — Bobby Swarey (@BobbySwarey) September 9, 2016

Number 18:

Fuck Graham Gano man — Jesse #Trump2016 (@EaglesJesse) September 9, 2016

Number 17:

@WBTV_News Tough game... we had our chance and CHOKED.. #Gano got iced by that timeout — BTUS 'R' Us (@McAlpineDoug) September 9, 2016

Number 16:

wtf i'm still pissed at gano — gina (@RENVXI) September 9, 2016

Number 15:

@mil182 Gano choked hard as fuck — Ditkasout4harambae (@mikekleinrandr) September 9, 2016

Number 14:

Number 13:

This boy Graham Gano choked HARD — Alessio (@alessi0_ibarra) September 9, 2016

Number 12:

@NickTheSlick12 now I see why you hate gano. What the fuck man.. — Thebirdmaann (PS4) (@Mwerlinger11) September 9, 2016

Number 11:

Keep it hot in not even that mad at gano I'm pissed at everybody else it shouldn't have even come to that — Quan (@IneedaMill) September 9, 2016

Continue to keep counting down the top tweets by Panthers fans pissed at how their team lost to the Broncos.

