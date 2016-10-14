Top 20 Tweets From Broncos Fans Who Now Think Trevor Siemian Sucks, Too

Trevor Siemian during last night's Broncos loss to the Chargers. Tweets and more below. NFL via YouTube

What a difference five days make.

On Sunday, following the Broncos' lackluster loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Denver fans took to Twitter to declare that rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch sucked.

Now, plenty of those same Broncos loyalists are looking at Lynch more positively — but only because Trevor Siemian, who returned to the QB position after being on the shelf for a week with an injured shoulder, was so unmistakably mediocre during another Denver defeat, this time to the San Diego Chargers by a score of 21-13.

See our picks for the twenty most memorable "Trevor Siemian sucks" tweets below.

Number 20:

This fuck could've played as well as Siemian has tonight. #Broncos pic.twitter.com/eQ0g6ehJzq — Captain Creepy Pants (@fattydaddy7) October 14, 2016

Number 19:

@jimrome Jim, can we stop with the John Elway love and start with the John elway smack? Brock sucks, Siemian sucks, lynch is a rookie. — Michael Baker (@rollinlarge) October 14, 2016

Number 18:

Change of plans, make Siemian walk the fuck home & think about what he just did — Feeyuuh (@ftagovailoa) October 14, 2016

Number 17:

Siemian sucks. Just stood there and took the hit — JC (@jcinok) October 14, 2016

Number 16:

Jesus Christ Trevor Siemian sucks. — Oliver Magallon (@ollypop94) October 14, 2016

Number 15:

What the actual fuck was that Siemian? #DENvsSD — Martin McDade (@MartinMcDade85) October 14, 2016

Number 14:

Siemian fucking sucks — Gagan (@GaganDholi) October 14, 2016

Number 13:

Cut this trash dude Siemian man, theres a reason he was what, a 7th rounder? Dude fucking sucks @broncos #Broncos @johnelway — Icy Marketing (@kidyungn) October 14, 2016

Number 12:

Siemian sucks dick bring back Paxton — New York Sports (@NYSportsSpot1) October 14, 2016

Number 11:

@EricGoodman you're the problem with broncos fans. Siemian is as mediocre as they come. No spark and when our defense isn't elite he sucks! — John Zeigler (@John_Zeigler89) October 14, 2016

