Top 20 Tweets From Colts Fans Whose Hearts Were Torn Out by Loss to Broncos

2016's Ten Worst Big Cities for Recreation: How a Colorado Place Made the Cut


Top 20 Tweets From Colts Fans Whose Hearts Were Torn Out by Loss to Broncos

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 6:43 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Von Miller's strip sack of Andrew Luck certainly looked familiar. Tweets and more below.
NFL via YouTube
Through two weeks, the Denver Broncos' season has been marked by victories and the broken hearts of opponents' fans.

Game one found Denver duplicating its Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers in a manner that left Cam Newton loyalists feeling thoroughly pissed off. And a similar shudder of despair went through supporters of the Indianapolis Colts after they came up short against Denver yesterday.

Indy QB Andrew Luck has owned the Broncos of late, and even though his squad was seriously depleted by injuries, he still had a second-half shot at coming out of Mile High Stadium with a W thanks in large part to a Denver offense whose predictability (Third and one? Run straight into the line! Again!) regularly resulted in field goals rather than touchdowns. But Luck ran out of same owing to two magnificent defensive plays: Aqib Talib's masterful pick-six and a Von Miller strip sack that essentially reproduced one against Newton this past February, right down to a game-salting TD.

Like their Panthers peers, members of Colts Nation took to Twitter after the clock expired to express their dismay. Here are our picks for the twenty most memorable examples, whose sentiments we'd love to see repeated by Denver opponents on a weekly basis through Super Bowl 51.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Continue to count down the ten most memorable tweets from Colts fans heartbroken after the Broncos win.

