Top 20 Tweets From Colts Fans Whose Hearts Were Torn Out by Loss to Broncos

Von Miller's strip sack of Andrew Luck certainly looked familiar. Tweets and more below. NFL via YouTube

Through two weeks, the Denver Broncos' season has been marked by victories and the broken hearts of opponents' fans.

Game one found Denver duplicating its Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers in a manner that left Cam Newton loyalists feeling thoroughly pissed off. And a similar shudder of despair went through supporters of the Indianapolis Colts after they came up short against Denver yesterday.

Indy QB Andrew Luck has owned the Broncos of late, and even though his squad was seriously depleted by injuries, he still had a second-half shot at coming out of Mile High Stadium with a W thanks in large part to a Denver offense whose predictability (Third and one? Run straight into the line! Again!) regularly resulted in field goals rather than touchdowns. But Luck ran out of same owing to two magnificent defensive plays: Aqib Talib's masterful pick-six and a Von Miller strip sack that essentially reproduced one against Newton this past February, right down to a game-salting TD.

Like their Panthers peers, members of Colts Nation took to Twitter after the clock expired to express their dismay. Here are our picks for the twenty most memorable examples, whose sentiments we'd love to see repeated by Denver opponents on a weekly basis through Super Bowl 51.

Number 20:

Woke up today remembering Colts are 0-2 pic.twitter.com/8YlNxhs9Xz — Depressed Colts Fan (@A_Fine_Gentlman) September 19, 2016

Number 19:

That Colts loss still makes me sick to my stomach. — Wesley Colvin (@TruUKFan) September 19, 2016

Number 18:

I miss the old Manning days. You could guarantee they we're gonna win at least 12 games AT LEAST — Ryan (@MrColtsFan12) September 19, 2016

Number 17:

I think the Colts need to have a come to Jesus meeting because them loosing again is not making me a proud Colts fan. #JustSaying — Kaycee Bates (@KayceeBates) September 19, 2016

Number 16:

People like this DISGUST me! You call yourself a true fan, ACT LIKE IT! I'm frustrated too but I'm not jumping ship! pic.twitter.com/Dx6QL2XOOo — Pacers Colts Cubs ND (@_Pacers_Colts_) September 19, 2016

Number 15:

I have a feeling it's gonna be a rough year to be a Colts fan — Hales (@Haley_Bryan) September 19, 2016

Number 14:

Number 13:

man it SUCKS being a colts fan — (@justinmarcos) September 19, 2016

Number 12:

My poor Colts fan pic.twitter.com/DlWGiKRGGA — Taylor Olsen (@tayleeolsen) September 19, 2016

Number 11:

It's tough being a colts fan https://t.co/7LrXEkZjHL — Joe Clifton (@moJOE_Clifton) September 18, 2016

