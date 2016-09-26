Top 20 Tweets From Whining Bengals Fans Shocked Their Team Lost to the Broncos

The Bengals' Adam Jones about to lose a fumble on one of several controversial plays during yesterday's game against the Broncos. Tweets and more below. NFL via YouTube

Three games in, the 2016-2017 Denver Broncos season is all about victories that leave fans of the defeated team pissed off and fuming.

And we couldn't be happier.

Yesterday, the Broncos bested the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 29-17, with Denver QB Trevor Siemian having his best game as a pro to date: 23 completions in 35 tries for 312 yards and four touchdowns, including beauties to no-longer-complaining Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. But rather than acknowledging that Siemian and company actually earned a tough road win, Bengals boosters on Twitter — many of them still angry about a questionable fumble call during the previous week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers — responded by attacking the referees for supposedly favoring Denver.

Granted, the Broncos were the beneficiaries of numerous first downs via penalty, and Adam Jones's fumble, which replay officials upheld, was certainly debatable. But the Bengals also dropped two sure interceptions and failed to walk through the door opened by a Thomas turnover — all of which makes the barrage of online whining that much more ridiculous, albeit satisfying from the perspective of Broncos lovers.

Continue to enjoy our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets from citizens of an angry Bengals nation.

Number 20:

This is what the refs looked like at the Bengals game the last two weeks the Bengals should be 3-0 but no @REALPACMAN24 pic.twitter.com/QwFc99v20V — Cody McGonigle (@lovinhiswife) September 25, 2016

Number 19:

Its time for the @NFL to get it together and fire these officials. The #Bengals are a 3-0 team that cant help piss poor officiating. — Ryan Spann (@rspann18) September 25, 2016

Number 18:

@bengals with the help of the referees we make backup quarterbacks look like f****** MVPs — MM90895 (@mickjmalone) September 25, 2016

Number 17:

Honestly the Bengals have gotten ripped off two weeks in a row. It's really pretty crazy how you can't get a fumble call correct. — Caleb Scott (@C_Scott22) September 25, 2016

Number 16:

How many times are the bengals going to be fucked by the refs. — Wolfer (@MorganWolf2012) September 25, 2016

Number 15:

Not just in the Bengals game, but in too many game the refs make or break wins for teams. The @NFL and @nflcommish are bullshit trash. — TJG (@Hoosker_donts) September 26, 2016

Number 14:

@NFL why y'alls refs always call a fumble on the @Bengals when they always get the knee down first. Smh — Shannon Z Taylor (@ZachT127) September 25, 2016

Number 13:

Haha. That's 5 horrible calls the Bengals have gotten fucked on this year. — Just Donny D (@5ForFlying) September 25, 2016

Number 12:

the same refs as the playoffs and they threw flag after flag for stupid shit — Bengals(1-2) (@ToledoCody) September 25, 2016

Number 11:

I may be a Bengals fan, so this may sound biased, but if you don't think the refs are against them this season, you're blind. #KneeGate — Chase Osborne (@chaseo94) September 25, 2016

