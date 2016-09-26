menu

Top 20 Tweets From Whining Bengals Fans Shocked Their Team Lost to the Broncos

Remembering Arnold Palmer: Arnie on His Signature U.S. Open Win in Denver


Top 20 Tweets From Whining Bengals Fans Shocked Their Team Lost to the Broncos

Monday, September 26, 2016 at 6:39 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
The Bengals' Adam Jones about to lose a fumble on one of several controversial plays during yesterday's game against the Broncos. Tweets and more below.
NFL via YouTube
A A

Three games in, the 2016-2017 Denver Broncos season is all about victories that leave fans of the defeated team pissed off and fuming.

And we couldn't be happier.

Yesterday, the Broncos bested the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 29-17, with Denver QB Trevor Siemian having his best game as a pro to date: 23 completions in 35 tries for 312 yards and four touchdowns, including beauties to no-longer-complaining Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. But rather than acknowledging that Siemian and company actually earned a tough road win, Bengals boosters on Twitter — many of them still angry about a questionable fumble call during the previous week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers — responded by attacking the referees for supposedly favoring Denver.

Granted, the Broncos were the beneficiaries of numerous first downs via penalty, and Adam Jones's fumble, which replay officials upheld, was certainly debatable. But the Bengals also dropped two sure interceptions and failed to walk through the door opened by a Thomas turnover — all of which makes the barrage of online whining that much more ridiculous, albeit satisfying from the perspective of Broncos lovers.

Continue to enjoy our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets from citizens of an angry Bengals nation.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Continue to read our picks for the ten most memorable tweets from Bengals fans whining about their team's loss to Denver.

