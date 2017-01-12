menu

Top #KeepWade Phillips Tweets After Broncos Hire New Coach Vance Joseph

The Ten Most Spectacular Snowstorms in Denver


Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Wade Phillips, in white, at the Broncos' victory parade last February. Tweets and more below.
Photo by Michael Roberts
Over the objections of many Broncos fans on Twitter, executive John Elway named Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as the team's new head coach — a decision that has those very same supporters so terrified that current DC Wade Phillips will now be jettisoned that they've started a campaign to save his job using the hashtag #KeepWade.

Talk about a worthy cause.

We were among those who didn't think the Joseph hire made sense. After all, the Broncos' biggest problems involve a woefully deficient offense and two young QBs, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, whose development is key to Denver doing damage in the years to come. As such, the best man for the job seemed to be Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, whose play-calling acumen and quarterback-whispering skills are second to none right now.

In contrast, the Broncos' defense under Phillips remained the strength of the squad — which is why, in our previous post, we urged Elway and company to move heaven and earth to retain Wade.

Instead, Big John gave the nod to Joseph, setting into motion a classic fixing-what-isn't-broken scenario. The offense could still be addressed, especially if either Mike McCoy or Bill Musgrave (a graduate, like me, of Grand Junction High School!) are brought aboard to coordinate things on that side of the ball. But Phillips now becomes extraneous under Joseph, who'll want to use his own system rather than deferring to a veteran in his specific area of specialty.

Nonetheless, plenty of fans don't want Phillips to go anywhere — hence the proliferation of #KeepWade (and #SaveWade) hashtags. Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets on the topic below.

Number 1:

Number 2:

Number 3: 

Number 4:

Number 5:

Number 6:

Number 7:

Number 8:

Number 9:

Number 10:

Continue to see ten more memorable #KeepWade Phillips tweets in the wake of the Broncos hiring Vance Joseph as the team's next head coach.

Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

