Top #KeepWade Phillips Tweets After Broncos Hire New Coach Vance Joseph

Wade Phillips, in white, at the Broncos' victory parade last February. Tweets and more below. Photo by Michael Roberts

Over the objections of many Broncos fans on Twitter, executive John Elway named Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as the team's new head coach — a decision that has those very same supporters so terrified that current DC Wade Phillips will now be jettisoned that they've started a campaign to save his job using the hashtag #KeepWade.

Talk about a worthy cause.

We were among those who didn't think the Joseph hire made sense. After all, the Broncos' biggest problems involve a woefully deficient offense and two young QBs, Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, whose development is key to Denver doing damage in the years to come. As such, the best man for the job seemed to be Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, whose play-calling acumen and quarterback-whispering skills are second to none right now.

In contrast, the Broncos' defense under Phillips remained the strength of the squad — which is why, in our previous post, we urged Elway and company to move heaven and earth to retain Wade.

Instead, Big John gave the nod to Joseph, setting into motion a classic fixing-what-isn't-broken scenario. The offense could still be addressed, especially if either Mike McCoy or Bill Musgrave (a graduate, like me, of Grand Junction High School!) are brought aboard to coordinate things on that side of the ball. But Phillips now becomes extraneous under Joseph, who'll want to use his own system rather than deferring to a veteran in his specific area of specialty.

Nonetheless, plenty of fans don't want Phillips to go anywhere — hence the proliferation of #KeepWade (and #SaveWade) hashtags. Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets on the topic below.

How do you let this guy go? I encourage a big group hug when it's over! We love you Wade! #wadephillips #keepwade pic.twitter.com/Fk77jNBSbp — Donna Patton (@Donna_patton) January 12, 2017

Hell hath no fury like a Broncos fan about to lose Wade Phillips. @Broncos #wadephillips #VanceJoseph @johnelway — Nick LeBaron (@NickLeBaron) January 12, 2017

Wade Phillips #BroncosCountry loves you. He's like my darling grandpa, why must we say goodbye?! — Alexis Pappas (@alexispappas18) January 12, 2017

As all #Broncos fans are saying, it's sad that Wade Phillips can't be brought back. Need to make it right somehow. — Dennis (@UnlimitedDennis) January 12, 2017

Who else has had a top 5 defense every team he has coached for? We are out of our minds letting him go! #keepwade — Tracy (@tracydragseth) January 12, 2017

