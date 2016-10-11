Top Seven Colorado Cities for Renters

Additional images below. YouTube file photo

Our recent post "Renters Grade Denver: What Got an A-? And What Got a D?" revealed Denver-centric results from the United States Renter Confidence Survey, in which the folks at Apartment List quizzed 30,000 renters nationwide.

Turns out, though, that Denver wasn't the only Colorado city to be analyzed.

Of the 131 communities included in the survey, six in Colorado beyond Denver also received grades based on participants' responses, and their overall scores were above average. While one was among the report's lowest-ranked, five landed in the top fifty, with one finishing in the top ten — and its identity is definitely surprising.

Count down the photo-illustrated Colorado seven, featuring Apartment List grades and data. Click to read our previous report.

Number 7: Aurora

Overall rank: 116

Overall satisfaction: D

Safety and low crime rates: C-

Local job and career opportunities: C

Access to parks, community activities, and nightlife: C-

Affordability/cost of living: D

Quality of local schools: C

Weather: C

Commute time: D

State and local taxes: C

Access to public transit: B-

Pet friendly: B-

Number 6: Colorado Springs

Overall rank: 82

Overall satisfaction: B-

Safety and low crime rates: C+

Local job and career opportunities: B+

Access to parks, community activities, and nightlife: B

Affordability/cost of living: B

Quality of local schools: B

Weather: B

Commute time: B-

State and local taxes: B+

Access to public transit: C+

Pet friendly: A-

Number 5: Denver

Overall rank: 38

Overall satisfaction: A-

Safety and low crime rates: B

Local job and career opportunities: B+

Access to parks, community activities, and nightlife: A-

Affordability/cost of living: D

Quality of local schools: C-

Weather: B+

Commute time: C

State and local taxes: B

Access to public transit: B+

Pet friendly: A

