Top Six Colorado Universities According to U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is out with its annual rankings of national universities.

And while six Colorado colleges made the cut, they didn't exactly challenge Princeton, Harvard and the University of Chicago (the three highest finishers) for academic supremacy.

Of 310 universities analyzed by the publication, Colorado's top school landed in 82nd place. Two others are within ten slots of that institution, but the remaining three are way down the list, with the last of them appearing under the heading, "Rank not published."

University of Northern Colorado.

Number 6: University of Northern Colorado

Greeley, CO

Rank Not Published

...Outside the classroom, University of Northern Colorado students can get involved in approximately 150 organizations, about 20 fraternities and sororities and the Student Senate. Student athletes can try out for the UNC Bears varsity sports teams, which compete in various conferences of the NCAA Division I. Notable UNC alumni include actor Greg Germann, who appeared in the "Ally McBeal" television series, as well as the film "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"....

Tuition and Fees

$20,002 (out-of-state)

$8,416 (in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment

9,394

University of Colorado Denver.

Number 5: University of Colorado Denver

Denver, CO

#197 in National Universities (tie)

...In their free time, CU Denver students can get involved in more than 100 campus organizations, as well as student government, ROTC, The Advocate student newspaper and volunteer opportunities. CU Denver students can also check out the outdoor opportunities offered by the Rocky Mountains and the festivals, rodeos, museums and sports teams of the city of Denver. CU Denver does not offer varsity athletic teams on campus, but students can join intramural sports and "healthy moves" classes such as Pilates and yoga....

Tuition and Fees

$29,334 (out-of-state)

$10,404 (in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment

14,036

Colorado State University.

Number 4: Colorado State University

Fort Collins, CO

#129 in National Universities (tie)

...Outside the classroom and research lab, students can get involved with the more than 350 campus organizations, including about 35 fraternities and sororities. Student athletes can find sports at the recreational, club and varsity level, with the CSU mascot and colors reflecting the school's past. CSU began as an agricultural school, so the sports teams were called the Aggies and their colors were green and gold to represent farming. The school held onto the colors, but the more than 15 varsity sports teams are now called the Rams. They compete in the NCAA Division I Mountain West Conference....

Tuition and Fees

$28,374 (out-of-state)

$11,080 (in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment

24,433

