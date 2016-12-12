Top Ten Angry Tweets (Some by Broncos Haters) About Chris Harris Cheap Shot
The Titans' Harry Douglas going after Broncos cornerback Chris Harris's knee during a controversial play in yesterday's Denver-Tennessee game. Tweets and more below.
NFL via YouTube
In some ways, the Denver Broncos were lucky yesterday, despite the unfortunate final results of their game against the Tennessee Titans.
The Broncos lost the contest 13-10, a defeat that exposed the offense, even under returning starter Trevor Siemian, as being incapable of making big plays when they count — and likely doomed the squad's playoff hopes.
But afterward, fans whose anger would ordinarily have been directed at Siemian, coach Gary Kubiak, fumbling new running back Justin Forsett and more were instead focused on the Titans' Harry Douglas, whose block into Broncos cornerback Chris Harris's knee caused a fracas that nearly turned into a full-out, bench-clearing brawl.
Here's a look at the incident....
Here is the cheap shot from the @Titans WR Harry Douglas on Chris Harris Jr. that had the #Broncos fuming. #DENvsTEN @TroyRenck @MaseDenver pic.twitter.com/VrW4jJWZUE— Russ Thomas (@Rusty_Bill) December 11, 2016
...and here's the post-game response of fellow Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, who characteristically stirred up the most trouble on the field and promised to beat Douglas's ass afterward.
Denver Broncos corner Aqib Talib on Titans WR Harry Douglas "I'm gonna beat his ass" #Broncos #TitanUp #DENvsTEN pic.twitter.com/rnDbr2hbrD— The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) December 12, 2016
While Harris accused Douglas of trying to end his career, the Titan insists that his actions broke no NFL rules.
Not many members of Twitter Nation sided with Douglas, though.
In fact, plenty of them said that while they're not Broncos fans, they found the play to be the cheapest of cheap shots.
See what we mean by checking out our picks for the ten most memorable tweets on the topic.
I'm as big a #Titans fan as there is, but when Harry Douglas says when he did was legal I'm like...#DENvsTEN #TITANUP #Broncos #NFLRedZone pic.twitter.com/R5YuyKjPhC— Vince 22 (@VinceGagliardi) December 11, 2016
The Broncos are not my team, but it makes me mad to watch something like that. Harry Douglas needs to be suspended— Marhyse The Rapper (@Mar_Squad) December 12, 2016
I'll be waiting on R. Goddell/NFL to impose a HUGE fine on Harry Douglas for that deliberate, dirty hit on @ChrisHarrisJr #Broncos #NFL pic.twitter.com/FYSWvtGJYK— Norene Fox (@rapture4sure) December 11, 2016
I'm not typically one to ever root for the Broncos but that block on Chris Harris Jr earlier was absolute trash— Mike Blatnik (@TheMikeB_2897) December 12, 2016
Gotta say it, love me some @AqibTalib21. Has his team mates back & not afraid to announce he's going to "beat Harry Douglas' ass" #Broncos— John Hammon (@Hamdawg66) December 12, 2016
