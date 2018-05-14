 


Ten Best Colorado High Schools Aren't in Top 100 Nationwide
Denver Center for International Studies Facebook

Ten Best Colorado High Schools Aren't in Top 100 Nationwide

Michael Roberts | May 14, 2018 | 6:15am
AA

The Colorado high schools ranked highest in the latest U.S. News & World Report analysis score better marks within the state than outside it. Not one of the top ten Colorado high schools in 2018 lands within the top 100 facilities nationwide, with the top finisher sliding 47 slots from just two years ago.

Another surprise: Only three of this year's ten most outstanding Colorado high schools appear in our posts about the U.S. News & World Report surveys for both the years 2014 and 2016.

Other elements common among the high schools rated best in Colorado is a low student-teacher ratio (the range goes from a modest 22 students per teacher to an unusual nine-to-one correlation), smallish student bodies (several are attended by only a few hundred pupils) and relatively few teens who qualify as economically disadvantaged.

Still, there's a big exception to the latter rule. The state's number-two school, according to U.S. News & World Report, boasts a student body that's almost entirely disadvantaged from a financial standpoint — proof that students in these circumstances can excel if given the right support.

Oh, yeah: While Peak to Peak Charter School lands in the number-one slot again, as it did in 2014 and 2016, its national ranking currently stands at 111, versus 66 in 2014 and 64 in 2015.

Continue to count down the ten Colorado high schools with the best grades, using U.S. News & World Report data.

Number 10: Evergreen High School
29300 Buffalo Road
Evergreen, Colorado 80439
303-982-5140

Evergreen High School is ranked 10th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Evergreen High School is 69 percent. The student body makeup is 52 percent male and 48 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 10 percent. Evergreen High School is 1 of 29 high schools in the Jefferson County School District No. R-1.

Grades
9-12

Total Enrollment
1,058

Student-Teacher Ratio
21:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)
10 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)
9 percent

Full-Time Teachers
50

College Readiness Index
59.6

AP Tested
69 percent

AP Passed
81 percent

Mathematics Proficiency
62 percent

Reading Proficiency
55 percent

National rankings
Number 464

Number 9: Telluride High School
725 West Colorado Avenue
Telluride, Colorado 81435
970-728-4377

Telluride High School is ranked 9th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Telluride High School is 77 percent. The student body makeup is 54 percent male and 46 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 23 percent. Telluride High School is the only high school in the Telluride School District .

Grades
9-12

Total Enrollment
244

Student-Teacher Ratio
13:1

Total Enrollment
244

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)
23 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)
23 percent

Full-Time Teachers
18

College Readiness Index
61.3

AP Tested
77 percent

AP Passed
73 percent

Mathematics Proficiency
39 percent

Reading Proficiency
63 percent

National rankings
Number 423

Denver School of the Arts.
Denver School of the Arts.
File photo

Number 8: Denver School of the Arts
7111 Montview Boulevard
Denver, Colorado 80220
720-424-1700

Denver School of the Arts is ranked 8th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Denver School of the Arts is 86 percent. The student body makeup is 38 percent male and 62 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 30 percent. Denver School of the Arts is 1 of 50 high schools in the School District No. 1 In The County Of Denver And State Of Colorado.

Grades
6-12

Total Enrollment
1,089

Student-Teacher Ratio
22:1

Total Enrollment
1,089

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)
30 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)
11 percent

Full-Time Teachers
51

College Readiness Index
62.8

AP Tested
86 percent

AP Passed
65 percent

Mathematics Proficiency
70 percent

Reading Proficiency
89 percent

National Ranking
Number 381

The Vanguard School.
The Vanguard School.
File photo

Number 7: The Vanguard School
1832 South Wahsatch
Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906
719-471-1999

The Vanguard School is ranked 7th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at The Vanguard School is 73 percent. The student body makeup is 48 percent male and 52 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 40 percent. The Vanguard School is 1 of 2 high schools in the Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12.

Grades
9-12

Total Enrollment
282

Student-Teacher Ratio
9:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)
40 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)
19 percent

Full-Time Teachers
30

College Readiness Index
65.2

AP Tested
73 percent

AP Passed
86 percent

Mathematics Proficiency
77 percent

Reading Proficiency
69 percent

National Ranking
Number 329

Number 6: Denver Center for International Studies
574 West 6th Avenue
Denver, Colorado 80204
720-423-9000

Denver Center for International Studies is ranked 6th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Denver Center for International Studies is 95 percent. The student body makeup is 41 percent male and 59 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 74 percent. Denver Center for International Studies is 1 of 50 high schools in the School District No. 1 In The County Of Denver And State Of Colorado.

Grades
6-12

Total Enrollment
739

Student-Teacher Ratio
19:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)
74 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)
55 percent

Full-Time Teachers
39

College Readiness Index
66.7

AP Tested
95 percent

AP Passed
61 percent

Mathematics Proficiency
57 percent

Reading Proficiency
57 percent

National ranking
297

DSST Stapleton.
DSST Stapleton.
File photo

Number 5: DSST: Stapleton High School
2000 Valentia Street
Denver, Colorado 80238
303-320-5570

DSST: Stapleton High School is ranked 5th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at DSST: Stapleton High School is 75 percent. The student body makeup is 51 percent male and 49 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 71 percent. DSST: Stapleton High School is 1 of 50 high schools in the School District No. 1 In The County Of Denver And State Of Colorado.

Grades
9-12

Total Enrollment
523

Student-Teacher Ratio
14:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)
71 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)
53 percent

Full-Time Teachers
39

College Readiness Index
73.0

AP Tested
75 percent

AP Passed
96 percent

Mathematics Proficiency
68 percent

Reading Proficiency
68 percent

National Ranking
204

Number 4: Liberty Common Charter School
1725 Sharpe Point Drive
Fort Collins, Colorado 80525
970-482-9800

Liberty Common Charter School is ranked 4th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Liberty Common Charter School is 80 percent. The student body makeup is 49 percent male and 51 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 13 percent. Liberty Common Charter School is 1 of 10 high schools in the Poudre School District R-1.

Grades
KG-12

Total Enrollment
1,101

Student-Teacher Ratio
19:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)
13 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)
3 percent

Full-Time Teachers
57

College Readiness Index
73.1

AP Tested
80 percent

AP Passed
88 percent

Mathematics Proficiency
77 percent

Reading Proficiency
77 percent

National Ranking
Number 203

D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School.
D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School.
File photo

Number 3: D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School
10359 W. Nassau Avenue
Denver, Colorado 80235
303-982-2600

D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is ranked 3rd within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is 82 percent. The student body makeup is 46 percent male and 54 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 24 percent. D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is 1 of 29 high schools in the Jefferson County School District No. R-1.

Grades
7-12

Total Enrollment
1,022

Student-Teacher Ratio
21:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)
24 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)
6 percent

Full-Time Teachers
49

College Readiness Index
74.7

AP Tested
82 percent

AP Passed
88 percent

Mathematics Proficiency
71 percent

Reading Proficiency
74 percent

National Ranking
Number 183

Number 2: KIPP Denver Collegiate High School
451 South Tejon Street
Denver, Colorado 80223
303-922-5324

KIPP Denver Collegiate High School is ranked 2nd within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at KIPP Denver Collegiate High School is 84 percent. The student body makeup is 48 percent male and 52 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 99 percent. KIPP Denver Collegiate High School is 1 of 50 high schools in the School District No. 1 In The County Of Denver And State Of Colorado.

Grades
9-12

Total Enrollment
380

Student-Teacher Ratio
10:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)
99 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)
94 percent

Full-Time Teachers
37

College Readiness Index
78.9

AP Tested
84 percent

AP Passed
92 percent

Mathematics Proficiency
19 percent

Reading Proficiency
42 percent

National Ranking
Number 154

Peak to Peak Charter School.
Peak to Peak Charter School.
File photo

Number 1: Peak to Peak Charter School
800 Merlin Drive
Lafayette, Colorado 80026
303-453-4600

Peak to Peak Charter School is ranked 1st within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Peak to Peak Charter School is 97 percent. The student body makeup is 51 percent male and 49 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 27 percent. Peak to Peak Charter School is 1 of 12 high schools in the Boulder Valley School District.

Grades
KG-12

Total Enrollment
1,446

Student-Teacher Ratio
22:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)
27 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)
7 percent

Full-Time Teachers
67

College Readiness Index
83.7

AP Tested
97 percent

AP Passed
82 percent

Mathematics Proficiency
58 percent

Reading Proficiency
67 percent

National Ranking
Number 111

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

