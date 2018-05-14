Ten Best Colorado High Schools Aren't in Top 100 Nationwide

The Colorado high schools ranked highest in the latest U.S. News & World Report analysis score better marks within the state than outside it. Not one of the top ten Colorado high schools in 2018 lands within the top 100 facilities nationwide, with the top finisher sliding 47 slots from just two years ago.

Another surprise: Only three of this year's ten most outstanding Colorado high schools appear in our posts about the U.S. News & World Report surveys for both the years 2014 and 2016.

Other elements common among the high schools rated best in Colorado is a low student-teacher ratio (the range goes from a modest 22 students per teacher to an unusual nine-to-one correlation), smallish student bodies (several are attended by only a few hundred pupils) and relatively few teens who qualify as economically disadvantaged.

Still, there's a big exception to the latter rule. The state's number-two school, according to U.S. News & World Report, boasts a student body that's almost entirely disadvantaged from a financial standpoint — proof that students in these circumstances can excel if given the right support.

Oh, yeah: While Peak to Peak Charter School lands in the number-one slot again, as it did in 2014 and 2016, its national ranking currently stands at 111, versus 66 in 2014 and 64 in 2015.

Number 10: Evergreen High School

29300 Buffalo Road

Evergreen, Colorado 80439

303-982-5140

Evergreen High School is ranked 10th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Evergreen High School is 69 percent. The student body makeup is 52 percent male and 48 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 10 percent. Evergreen High School is 1 of 29 high schools in the Jefferson County School District No. R-1.

Grades

9-12

Total Enrollment

1,058

Student-Teacher Ratio

21:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)

10 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)

9 percent

Full-Time Teachers

50

College Readiness Index

59.6

AP Tested

69 percent

AP Passed

81 percent

Mathematics Proficiency

62 percent

Reading Proficiency

55 percent

National rankings

Number 464

Number 9: Telluride High School

725 West Colorado Avenue

Telluride, Colorado 81435

970-728-4377

Telluride High School is ranked 9th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Telluride High School is 77 percent. The student body makeup is 54 percent male and 46 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 23 percent. Telluride High School is the only high school in the Telluride School District .

Grades

9-12

Total Enrollment

244

Student-Teacher Ratio

13:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)

23 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)

23 percent

Full-Time Teachers

18

College Readiness Index

61.3

AP Tested

77 percent

AP Passed

73 percent

Mathematics Proficiency

39 percent

Reading Proficiency

63 percent

National rankings

Number 423

Denver School of the Arts. File photo

Number 8: Denver School of the Arts

7111 Montview Boulevard

Denver, Colorado 80220

720-424-1700

Denver School of the Arts is ranked 8th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Denver School of the Arts is 86 percent. The student body makeup is 38 percent male and 62 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 30 percent. Denver School of the Arts is 1 of 50 high schools in the School District No. 1 In The County Of Denver And State Of Colorado.

Grades

6-12

Total Enrollment

1,089

Student-Teacher Ratio

22:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)

30 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)

11 percent

Full-Time Teachers

51

College Readiness Index

62.8

AP Tested

86 percent

AP Passed

65 percent

Mathematics Proficiency

70 percent

Reading Proficiency

89 percent

National Ranking

Number 381

The Vanguard School. File photo

Number 7: The Vanguard School

1832 South Wahsatch

Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906

719-471-1999

The Vanguard School is ranked 7th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at The Vanguard School is 73 percent. The student body makeup is 48 percent male and 52 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 40 percent. The Vanguard School is 1 of 2 high schools in the Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12.

Grades

9-12

Total Enrollment

282

Student-Teacher Ratio

9:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)

40 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)

19 percent

Full-Time Teachers

30

College Readiness Index

65.2

AP Tested

73 percent

AP Passed

86 percent

Mathematics Proficiency

77 percent

Reading Proficiency

69 percent

National Ranking

Number 329

Number 6: Denver Center for International Studies

574 West 6th Avenue

Denver, Colorado 80204

720-423-9000

Denver Center for International Studies is ranked 6th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Denver Center for International Studies is 95 percent. The student body makeup is 41 percent male and 59 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 74 percent. Denver Center for International Studies is 1 of 50 high schools in the School District No. 1 In The County Of Denver And State Of Colorado.

Grades

6-12

Total Enrollment

739

Student-Teacher Ratio

19:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)

74 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)

55 percent

Full-Time Teachers

39

College Readiness Index

66.7

AP Tested

95 percent

AP Passed

61 percent

Mathematics Proficiency

57 percent

Reading Proficiency

57 percent

National ranking

297

DSST Stapleton. File photo

Number 5: DSST: Stapleton High School

2000 Valentia Street

Denver, Colorado 80238

303-320-5570

DSST: Stapleton High School is ranked 5th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at DSST: Stapleton High School is 75 percent. The student body makeup is 51 percent male and 49 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 71 percent. DSST: Stapleton High School is 1 of 50 high schools in the School District No. 1 In The County Of Denver And State Of Colorado.

Grades

9-12

Total Enrollment

523

Student-Teacher Ratio

14:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)

71 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)

53 percent

Full-Time Teachers

39

College Readiness Index

73.0

AP Tested

75 percent

AP Passed

96 percent

Mathematics Proficiency

68 percent

Reading Proficiency

68 percent

National Ranking

204

Number 4: Liberty Common Charter School

1725 Sharpe Point Drive

Fort Collins, Colorado 80525

970-482-9800

Liberty Common Charter School is ranked 4th within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Liberty Common Charter School is 80 percent. The student body makeup is 49 percent male and 51 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 13 percent. Liberty Common Charter School is 1 of 10 high schools in the Poudre School District R-1.

Grades

KG-12

Total Enrollment

1,101

Student-Teacher Ratio

19:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)

13 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)

3 percent

Full-Time Teachers

57

College Readiness Index

73.1

AP Tested

80 percent

AP Passed

88 percent

Mathematics Proficiency

77 percent

Reading Proficiency

77 percent

National Ranking

Number 203

D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School. File photo

Number 3: D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School

10359 W. Nassau Avenue

Denver, Colorado 80235

303-982-2600

D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is ranked 3rd within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is 82 percent. The student body makeup is 46 percent male and 54 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 24 percent. D'Evelyn Junior/Senior High School is 1 of 29 high schools in the Jefferson County School District No. R-1.

Grades

7-12

Total Enrollment

1,022

Student-Teacher Ratio

21:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)

24 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)

6 percent

Full-Time Teachers

49

College Readiness Index

74.7

AP Tested

82 percent

AP Passed

88 percent

Mathematics Proficiency

71 percent

Reading Proficiency

74 percent

National Ranking

Number 183

Number 2: KIPP Denver Collegiate High School

451 South Tejon Street

Denver, Colorado 80223

303-922-5324

KIPP Denver Collegiate High School is ranked 2nd within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at KIPP Denver Collegiate High School is 84 percent. The student body makeup is 48 percent male and 52 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 99 percent. KIPP Denver Collegiate High School is 1 of 50 high schools in the School District No. 1 In The County Of Denver And State Of Colorado.

Grades

9-12

Total Enrollment

380

Student-Teacher Ratio

10:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)

99 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)

94 percent

Full-Time Teachers

37

College Readiness Index

78.9

AP Tested

84 percent

AP Passed

92 percent

Mathematics Proficiency

19 percent

Reading Proficiency

42 percent

National Ranking

Number 154

Peak to Peak Charter School. File photo

Number 1: Peak to Peak Charter School

800 Merlin Drive

Lafayette, Colorado 80026

303-453-4600

Peak to Peak Charter School is ranked 1st within Colorado. Students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Peak to Peak Charter School is 97 percent. The student body makeup is 51 percent male and 49 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 27 percent. Peak to Peak Charter School is 1 of 12 high schools in the Boulder Valley School District.

Grades

KG-12

Total Enrollment

1,446

Student-Teacher Ratio

22:1

Total Minority Enrollment (% of total)

27 percent

Total Economically Disadvantaged (% of total)

7 percent

Full-Time Teachers

67

College Readiness Index

83.7

AP Tested

97 percent

AP Passed

82 percent

Mathematics Proficiency

58 percent

Reading Proficiency

67 percent

National Ranking

Number 111