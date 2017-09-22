 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ten Cities That Sent the Most Transplants to Denver
Thinkstock file photo

Ten Cities That Sent the Most Transplants to Denver

Michael Roberts | September 22, 2017 | 5:44am
AA

Denver continues to grow at a crazy pace, with transplants aplenty causing the city's population to swell. Now, a new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the ten cities that have contributed the most new Denverites in recent years. And while many of them are major metropolises from across the country, the top of the roster is dominated by communities in Colorado.

This last finding echoes information we shared in the August 2016 post "Where Are Transplants Moving to Denver From? Here Are the Top 29 Places." Census Bureau data from between 2009 and 2013 collected by the Sparefoot website showed that 64 percent of those who moved to Denver County during that span — 42,674 people — relocated from another county in Colorado. That meant the remaining 36 percent, representing 23,751 people, came from out of state.

Related Stories

These trends have continued. According to a report jointly created by LawnStarter and the Bellhops Denver moving service, the Denver metro area grew from 2,554,864 to 2,853,077 between 2010 and 2016, a gain of 298,213 residents. That's an increase of 11.7 percent, making the Mile High City and its immediate surroundings the seventh-fastest-growing region in the country with a base populace in excess of one million.

The study reveals the previous homes of these newcomers, as well as what its authors characterize as "counterflow" — the number of people from Denver moving to the locations even as others were putting down roots here. Also spotlighted are the cities that added the highest number of former residents, those that lost the most to our town, and the comings and goings of those in six Colorado places.

Note that the 2011-to-2015 data shows that Coloradans made up 19 percent of those who relocated to Denver over that span — far fewer than the 64 percent from 2009 to 2013. If you've been seeing more out-of-state license plates during your commutes lately, that's a big reason why.

Here are the details. Click to read the complete report.

Ten Cities That Sent the Most Transplants to Denver
YouTube file photo

DENVER TRANSPLANTS FROM 2011 TO 2015

10. New York

Number of people who moved to Denver: 2,436

Percentage of all movers: 1.69 percent

9. Phoenix

Number of people who moved to Denver: 2,519

Percentage of all movers: 1.75 percent

8. Washington, D.C.

Number of people who moved to Denver: 3,004

Percentage of all movers: 2.09 percent

7. Dallas

Number of people who moved to Denver: 3.021

Percentage of all movers: 2.10 percent

6. Chicago

Number of people who moved to Denver: 3,544

Percentage of all movers: 2.47 percent

5. Los Angeles

Number of people who moved to Denver: 3,922

Percentage of all movers: 2.73 percent

4. Fort Collins

Number of people who moved to Denver: 4,011

Percentage of all movers: 2.79 percent

3. Greeley

Number of people who moved to Denver: 4,803

Percentage of all movers: 3.34 percent

2. Colorado Springs

Number of people who moved to Denver: 6,842

Percentage of all movers: 4.76 percent

1. Boulder

Number of people who moved to Denver: 9,340

Percentage of all movers: 6.5 percent

Ten Cities That Sent the Most Transplants to Denver
File photo

NET MIGRATION FLOW OF THE TOP TEN

10. New York

In: 2,436
Out: 976
Net gain/loss: +1,460

9. Phoenix

In: 2,519
Out: 3,431
Net gain/loss: -912

8. Washington, D.C.

In: 3.004
Out: 1,561
Net gain/loss: +1,443

7: Dallas

In: 3,021
Out: 2,202
Net gain/loss: +819

6: Chicago

In: 3,544
Out: 1,170
Net gain/loss: +2,374

5: Los Angeles

In: 3,922
Out: 2,778
Net gain/loss: +1,144

4: Fort Collins

In: 4,011
Out: 5,640
Net gain/loss: -1,629

3: Greeley

In: 4,803
Out: 6,795
Net gain/loss: -1,992

2: Colorado Springs

In: 6,842
Out: 7,235
Net gain/loss: -393

1: Boulder

In: 9,340
Out: 8,517
Net gain/loss: +823

Ten Cities That Sent the Most Transplants to Denver
YouTube file photo

WHERE IS DENVER-AURORA-LAKEWOOD GAINING RESIDENTS FROM, AND WHERE IS THE REGION LOSING RESIDENTS TO?

Top 5 net gainers:

5. Philadelphia: 984

4. Los Angeles: 1,144

3. Washington, D.C.: 1,443

2. New York: 1,460

1. Chicago: 2,374

Top 5 net losers:

5. Greeley: -1,992

4. Fort Collins: -1,629

3. Phoenix: -912

2. Grand Junction: -866

1. Seattle: -847

Ten Cities That Sent the Most Transplants to Denver
YouTube file photo

19 PERCENT OF NEW RESIDENTS CAME FROM IN-STATE

6. Grand Junction

Movers from 2011 to 2015: 979
Counterflow between areas: 1,845
Net gain/loss: -866

5. Pueblo

Movers from 2011 to 2015: 1,320
Counterflow between areas: 1,180
Net gain/loss: +140

4. Fort Collins

Movers from 2011 to 2015: 4,011
Counterflow between areas: 5,640
Net gain/loss: -1,629

3. Greeley

Movers from 2011 to 2015: 4,803
Counterflow between areas: 6,795
Net gain/loss: -1,992

2. Colorado Springs

Movers from 2011 to 2015: 6,842
Counterflow between areas: 7,235
Net gain/loss: -393

1. Boulder

Movers from 2011 to 2015: 9,340
Counterflow between areas: 8,517
Net gain/loss: +823

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >