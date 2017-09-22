Ten Cities That Sent the Most Transplants to Denver

Denver continues to grow at a crazy pace, with transplants aplenty causing the city's population to swell. Now, a new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the ten cities that have contributed the most new Denverites in recent years. And while many of them are major metropolises from across the country, the top of the roster is dominated by communities in Colorado.

This last finding echoes information we shared in the August 2016 post "Where Are Transplants Moving to Denver From? Here Are the Top 29 Places." Census Bureau data from between 2009 and 2013 collected by the Sparefoot website showed that 64 percent of those who moved to Denver County during that span — 42,674 people — relocated from another county in Colorado. That meant the remaining 36 percent, representing 23,751 people, came from out of state.