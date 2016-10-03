menu

Top Tweets About God Hating Tampa Bay After Broncos' Weather-Delayed Blow-Out

Monday, October 3, 2016 at 6:51 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
The jumbotron alert letting fans know that the Broncos-Buccaneers game was being suspended because of weather. Tweets and more below.
During the first three weeks of the 2016 NFL season, fans of the teams beaten by your Denver Broncos have complained about being screwed by officiating, bad luck and plenty of other earthly factors.

After the Broncos' 27-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday, however, Bucs lovers griped to a higher power: the Big Guy upstairs.

Why? Not only did Denver crush Tampa Bay even after starting quarterback Trevor Siemian was taken out of the game due to injury (QB-of-the-future Paxton Lynch filled in ably), but the agony was dragged out by a nearly ninety-minute weather delay that struck midway through the fourth quarter, when the outcome of the massacre was no longer in doubt (if it ever was).

Continue to see our twenty favorite tweets from Tampa Bay loyalists cursing the heavens (with a few secular cries of pain thrown in just for fun).

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Continue for more of our favorite tweets about Tampa Bay fans sure God hates them after the Broncos' weather-delayed blow-out win.

