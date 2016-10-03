Top Tweets About God Hating Tampa Bay After Broncos' Weather-Delayed Blow-Out
|
The jumbotron alert letting fans know that the Broncos-Buccaneers game was being suspended because of weather. Tweets and more below.
During the first three weeks of the 2016 NFL season, fans of the teams beaten by your Denver Broncos have complained about being screwed by officiating, bad luck and plenty of other earthly factors.
After the Broncos' 27-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yesterday, however, Bucs lovers griped to a higher power: the Big Guy upstairs.
Why? Not only did Denver crush Tampa Bay even after starting quarterback Trevor Siemian was taken out of the game due to injury (QB-of-the-future Paxton Lynch filled in ably), but the agony was dragged out by a nearly ninety-minute weather delay that struck midway through the fourth quarter, when the outcome of the massacre was no longer in doubt (if it ever was).
Continue to see our twenty favorite tweets from Tampa Bay loyalists cursing the heavens (with a few secular cries of pain thrown in just for fun).
Number 20:
Coach ain't have much to say during this weather delay. #Bucs #NFL #Broncos pic.twitter.com/QBmUX58W4S— Angry Jameis (@Angry_Jameis) October 2, 2016
Number 19:
God bout to intervene to end this game. He's seen enough as well #Bucs— MirokυWithDαPεrν (@Holeyfield85) October 2, 2016
Number 18:
2 weeks in a row it takes us 4 plus hours to get the L. #Bucs finding new ways to prolong the hurt— Toreano (@Toreano) October 2, 2016
Number 17:
Pretty sure this is God telling the Bucs to quit football #DENvsTB— Erik Andersen (@erikandersen_) October 2, 2016
Number 16:
the bucs game is in a lightning delay again. This is just god's way of telling the bucs to just take the L lol #TBvsDEN #Buccaneers #NFL— Brett Lewis-Lane (@YesIAmThatBrett) October 2, 2016
Number 15:
God didn't want to watch the Bucs offense anymore today— Chris Vaccaro (@ChrisVaccaroGST) October 2, 2016
Number 14:
LOL another weather delay??? Hey Bucs, if the heavens are interferring in ur games for 2 weeks, God said somethin is wrong w/ ur franchise!— Steve Lewis (@Jaggerace) October 2, 2016
Number 13:
The dumpster fire is again delayed by lightning #Bucs— GoCubsGo (@cubcrazybucwild) October 2, 2016
Number 12:
Come on man??? Another lightning delay for #Bucs game.... this is what my eyes look like currently #Pac12AfterDark pic.twitter.com/LUgKtoTFA3— Anthony Becht (@Anthony_Becht) October 2, 2016
Number 11:
#Bucs only chance to win is if lightning strikes the #Broncos bench. #DENvsTB https://t.co/isxiK6N3C8— Kevin Carlson (@KOD1AK) October 2, 2016
#Bucs only chance to win is if lightning strikes the #Broncos bench. #DENvsTB https://t.co/isxiK6N3C8— Kevin Carlson (@KOD1AK) October 2, 2016
