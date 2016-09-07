Tour Ex-Rockies Star Todd Helton's Amazing Home, Yours for $2.3 Million

The exterior of the Helton home. Additional photos and more below. Courtesy of REColorado.com

Todd Helton, arguably the greatest player in Colorado Rockies history, is swinging for the fences one more time.

But this time, the field of play is real estate.

Helton is selling his spectacular home in Brighton through REColorado, which has affixed an asking price of $2,295,000. And as you can see from the photos and information below, a buyer will get a lot for his or her money, including a private driveway, a gorgeous pool, a state-of-the-art gym and a custom theater.

Unfortunately, though, the television sets, all of which seem to feature Helton highlights, aren't included — and neither are an incredible number of animal heads on view.

Past and present Rockies have had varying luck unloading big properties. Troy Tulowitzki, now in Toronto, has already sold his astonishing Cherry Hills Mansion, which we featured earlier this year. But manager Walt Weiss's spread, initially highlighted in this space way back in 2012, remains on the market nearly four years later, and the price has been lowered substantially, from an initial $3.99 million to the current tag of $2.75 million.

Take a photo tour of the Helton home below, featuring REColorado text and data — and click to check out the original listing for more information.

Description:

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME IS OWNED BY COLORADO'S BASEBALL HERO, TODD AND CHRISTY HELTON. THIS STUNNING TUSCAN ESTATE PROPERTY HAS ALL THE AMENITIES OF A WORLD CLASS RESORT. TAKE A VACATION EVERY DAY AT YOUR OWN PRIVATE PERSONAL HOME. EXCEPTIONALLY PRIVATE POOL, SPA AND ENTERTAINING PATIOS WITH STONE AND IRON SURROUND. PRIVATE GATED DRIVEWAY TO A CUSTOM BUILT VILLA CLOSE TO DIA, HWYWAYS AND 5 STAR SCHOOLS. MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE SPA BATH. 2ND MASTER SUITE IN LOWER LEVEL WITH 5 PIECE BATH. 2 ADDITIONAL LARGE BEDROOMS WITH JACK AND JILL BATH. LARGE CUSTOM THEATER OFF THE STATE OF THE ART GYM OVER LOOKING THE POOL AND SPA. 2ND THEATER IN LOWER AREA WITH LARGE ENTERTAINING SPACE. KNOTTY ALDER CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH HIGH END APPLIANCES. KNOTTY ALDER DOORS AND TRIM THROUGHOUT. TRAVERTINE MARBLE, SLATE AND SUPER PLUSH CARPETING COVER THE FLOORS. FAUX AND DESIGNER PAINT THROUGHOUT. ENCLOSED SUNROOM WITH ALL GLASS GARAGE DOOR OPENS TO THE POOL AREA.

Property Type: Single Family-Detached

Style:Ranch Bedrooms:4

Bathrooms:2 Full/4 Three-Qtr/1 Half/1 Qtr Price Type:List Price

Lot Size:2.13 Acres Lot Size SqFt:92,783 Total Square Feet:10,560 (approx)

Price per Sq. Ft.:$217.33 Year Built:2002 Garage: Yes

Construction:Rock, Stucco, Frame

Locale:Riverdale Peaks

Finished Square Feet: 9,500 Sq. Ft. (approx)

Water:Well, Private Water Service

Sewer:Septic

School Information

District: School District 27-J

Elementary:BRANTNER Middle:PRAIRIE VIEW High:PRAIRIE VIEW

Room Information

Main Floor

Master Bedroom: 21X30

Dining Room: 13X14

Family Room: 15'6"X18

Kitchen: 18X20

Living Room: 20X20

Sun Room: 18'6"X25

Exercise Room: 20X24

Den/Study: 12X14

Laundry Room: 7'6"X14

Multimedia: 22X25

Bathrooms

Full Baths: 2 3/4 Baths: 4 1/2 Baths: 1 1/4 Baths: 1

Additional Room Information

Kitchen:Eat-In Kitchen

Bath Description:Jack and Jill Bath

Continue for more photos and information about Todd Helton's spectacular home for sale.