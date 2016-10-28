Tour the Six Least Expensive Homes for Sale in Denver Right Now

Additional photos and more below. MetroDenverHomeListings.com

We recently offered mini-tours of the six most expensive homes for sale in Denver right now.

Today, we flip that script.

The least-expensive properties for sale on the MetroDenverHomeListings.com website at present are mostly one-bedroom condos in the 600-800-square-foot range. All but two of them are available for under $100,000 — several for quite a bit less than that amount.

Granted, they're considerably more modest than the magnificent spreads featured in our previous post; the description for one of them acknowledges that it "needs TLC." Moreover, they tend to be pitched as investments, as opposed to places where the buyer would actually live. Nonetheless, they prove that it's still possible to buy property in Denver even if the bottom line of your bank statement doesn't have a six-figure number on it.

Continue to see the six least expensive properties available now, complete with photos, links and text from the original listings — and note that they're going fast. Four of the six properties put together last week for the draft version of this post have already been sold.

Number 6: 3363 South Monaco Parkway D

Denver, CO 80222

$105,000

EXPAND 3363 South Monaco Parkway D. MetroDenverHomeListings.com

1 Bed

1 Bath

784 square feet

Very open and light. Location is wonderful. Walking distance to light rail, shopping, restaurants, everything! Can get extra storage area that is located by the laundry room.

3363 South Monaco Parkway D. MetroDenverHomeListings.com

3363 South Monaco Parkway D. MetroDenverHomeListings.com

Number 5: 2929 West Floyd Avenue 212

Denver, CO 80236

$101,000

2929 West Floyd Avenue 212. DenverMetroHomeListings.com

1 Bed

1 Bath

585 square feet

Close to all amenities*Cheaper than rent*Great opportunities!!!Washer and dryer AS IS...Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all information about area, square feet, school, HOA and all other matters that are important to buyer.

2929 West Floyd Avenue 212. DenverMetroHomeListings.com

2929 West Floyd Avenue 212. DenverMetroHomeListings.com

Number 4: 5995 East Iliff Avenue A-215

Denver, CO 80222

$98,500

1 Bed

1 Bath

553 square feet

Great starter or investment 1 bed 1 bath condo located at Evans and I-25. Easy commute to downtown or the Tech Center. This is a nice clean unit ready to move in. Complex is courtyard style with great landscaping, large trees, park-like setting. HOA includes most utilities, insurance, and grounds maintenance. This unit has been a rental for years, average rent is $900-$1000. Wonderful opportunity, well maintained building and central location.

5995 East Iliff Avenue A-215. DenverMetroHomeListings.com

5995 East Iliff Avenue A-215. DenverMetroHomeListings.com

